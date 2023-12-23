A wonderful world into your living rooms

A wonderful world:- Glenmorangie, the epitome of luxury in the world of single malt Scotch whiskies from the house of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, marries the realms of fine spirits and high design to position itself in the living room of the luxury seeking Indian consumer. In a collaboration with designers Shivan & Narresh, the brand introduces 'Delicious Living'—a limited edition collection of artisanal couches that transcend the boundaries of conventional luxury and redefines the art of living.

It all started with the designer duo’s visit to the brand home, Glenmorangie House, in Tain, Scotland, where immersive conversations with Director of Whisky Creation, Dr. Bill Lumsden and the home’s vibrant sensorial playground deeply inspired them to reimage the way the luxury-seeking Indian consumer hosts soirées and consumes luxury spirits in the realm of their living room.

The “Delicious Living” collection is a limited-edition range of signature couches which truly encapsulates the spirit of the Highland single malt Scotch whisky, as it ages barrel to bottle - from creation to consumption, all for your indulgence and delight. Each statement piece pushes the realm of form, shape and craft – and is a nod to the imagination and craftsmanship of Glenmorangie' whisky makers, making it an inviting focal point for those who appreciate creativity and the finer things in life.

The 'OakSwirl' is a tribute to the decade-long maturation process in oak barrels that transforms Glenmorangie’s new make spirit into a masterpiece in the form of its signature expression, Glenmorangie Original. With earthy tones and rich textures, this couch beckons connoisseurs to indulge in the warmth and depth that characterizes each sip. While the futuristic 'Infinity Swirl' celebrates the mesmerizing ritual of swirling whisky in the glass, and its smooth, vibrant flavours which can be discovered in every sip of Glenmorangie. This couch's dynamic form and fluid lines set within a metallic frame create a visual representation of the whirlpool effect that occurs when liquid and ice harmoniously dance.