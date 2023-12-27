A Highlife Watch Collection for the Holiday Season

A Highlife Watch Collection:- Frederique Constant unveils the captivating Highlife Watch collection just in time for this festive season, embodying timeless elegance and sophistication. Delight in the artistry and innovation showcased in every meticulously crafted timepiece, making it the perfect gift to celebrate the magic of giving.

The addition of a chronograph to this flagship collection was highly anticipated. It is a leading complication of watchmaking, which, contrary to a widespread idea, is also one of the most technically complex to produce, as well as probably being the most used. Frederique Constant has chosen an automatic version in line with the positioning of its Highlife collection: dynamic, urban, and modern.

An emblematic complication of watchmaking, the chronograph has entered Frederique Constant’s Highlife collection. Sporty, urban or stylish: Three models are already fitted with it. Two of steel, including a limited series of 1888 pieces, and the third in two tones of alternating steel and rose gold plating. Each timepiece will come with a 41 mm case with an integrated and interchangeable bracelet, a marker of the Highlife collection, in the same way as its dial is decorated with an engraving representing a globe. As required by the collection, each watch will be delivered with an additional steel bracelet or rubber strap. Each timepiece is engraved with the words “Highlife Chronograph” and its associated water resistance to 10 ATM, i.e. 100 meters.

What sets these watches apart is not just their impeccable design but also the hallmark strap, seamlessly integrated into the case, allowing for effortless customization. This thoughtful detail ensures these watches are not just accessories but timeless companions, striking the perfect chord between modernity and tradition. IANS/SP