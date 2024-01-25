One Year Since The Royal Ballet School Brought Primary Steps to Wales

By Hannah Madison

In 2022, The Royal Ballet School launched a Primary Steps centre in Cardiff, bringing its dance programme to six Welsh schools. One year on, 287 students from these schools have received a positive introduction to ballet through the Primary Steps autumn workshops and after-school programme.

Primary Steps introduces students in Years 3-6 (ages 7-11) to ballet and provides selected children with weekly ballet training. The programme allows children to explore an art form that they might not usually encounter. This often sparks children’s interest in dance, and many go on to pursue further pre-vocational and vocational dance training.

Primary Steps in Wales

Year 3 students from the six participating Welsh primary schools took part in weekly Primary Steps workshops from September 2022. The Royal Ballet School designed these workshops to enhance students’ creative knowledge and skills in ballet and dance.

Following the workshops, the session leaders selected 42 children who they felt would benefit most from progressing to the Primary Steps after-school programme. These children have now begun attending weekly term-time ballet classes, which they can continue until the end of Year 6.

Progression Pathways for Primary Steps Students: Elijah and Lincoln

Once students come to the end of their Primary Steps after-school classes, The Royal Ballet School signposts families to local and national dance training opportunities.

Two Primary Steps students from Wales, Lincoln and Elijah, have recently joined The Royal Ballet School’s Junior Associate Programme. This programme enables students aged 8-10 to take Royal Ballet School classes alongside their regular ballet lessons.

Becoming Primary Steps Students

Lincoln first encountered the Primary Steps programme through the autumn term workshops at his primary school. When the workshops came to an end, The Royal Ballet School invited Lincoln to attend the weekly after-school classes.

Elijah, who had never attended a dance class before the workshops at his school, had a similar experience to Lincoln. Elijah’s mother says Primary Steps has triggered her son’s newfound passion for ballet. After a trip to watch an Associate class performing, Elijah told his mother: “I’m going to be a famous ballet dancer.”

Elijah’s favourite aspects of the Primary Steps programme are the music and some of the movements he has learnt, such as jumping high. Lincoln’s favourite part of the programme is the fact he can learn new skills.

Becoming Junior Associates

Introduced to the Associate Programme through Primary Steps, Lincoln and Elijah received invitations to Junior Associate auditions in Bath.

Lincoln’s parents said the audition was a “great experience for him.” They were proud of Lincoln for getting an audition and “didn’t think anything more about him getting to the next step.”

However, months later, Lincoln’s parents received an email confirming that he had passed the audition and gained a place on the programme.

As Lincoln and Elijah begin their weekly Associate classes in Bath, they (and other passionate students) will learn about The Royal Ballet School’s System of Training.

Lincoln is excited to further explore ballet and dance. Elijah is excited to meet new friends. He also loves the “smartness of the uniform” and looks forward to learning new movements.

Widening Access to Ballet Training

One of The Royal Ballet School’s values and core missions is to widen access to ballet training for all children. In particular, the School focuses on broadening access for children in areas of social, cultural, and economic diversity.

Elijah’s mother has praised the Primary Steps programme and its staff for giving her son the confidence to try ballet. Elijah, of Jamaican descent, attends a Welsh-medium school. His mother hopes her son’s achievements will inspire other children from different backgrounds and cultures to explore ballet.

“Especially within the Jamaican community, it’s not something that is really seen,” she says. “I hope it will show other cultures that it’s fine if your son wants to do ballet; let any child of any culture do ballet; let the children have the opportunity.”

As a single parent, Elijah’s mother adds that she wants other single parents to know “their children can achieve what they might think of as the impossible.”

The Royal Ballet School’s Partnership with Rubicon Dance

The Royal Ballet School launched the Cardiff Primary Steps centre in partnership with Rubicon Dance. This non-profit dance school offers exceptional dance opportunities, especially for those who have limited access to the arts.

The dance school has proven vital to the success of the Primary Steps expansion in Wales. Rubicon Dance provides expertise, an understanding of the new curriculum for Wales, and strong connections to schools and related organisations.

Rubicon also offers various progression pathways for participants, such as an Advanced Training Scheme for 11-year-old dancers.

Cardiff is one of six centres in the Primary Steps programme. The other five centres are in Mansfield, Swindon, Blackpool, Dagenham, and Bury St Edmunds. Each year, the programme touches the lives of over 2,000 young people attending 34 schools across England and Wales.

The Royal Ballet School and Rubicon Dance partnership continues to widen the reach of Primary Steps and increase access to children’s high-quality dance training.

Find out more about The Royal Ballet School’s Primary Steps programme.

About The Royal Ballet School

Founded in 1926, The Royal Ballet School is one of the world’s most distinguished dance schools. Former students include Margot Fonteyn, Lynn Seymour, Darcey Bussell, Steven McRae, Christopher Wheeldon, Marianela Nuñez, William Bracewell, and Lauren Cuthbertson.

Full-time students undertake up to eight years of training in London. They balance dance and academic studies with assistance from the pastoral and Healthy Dancer Programme teams. Many graduates secure positions with prestigious dance companies like The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet.

The Royal Ballet School is committed to expanding access to ballet and creative dance. It provides various dance and teacher training initiatives, including the Affiliate Training and Assessment Programme. Young dancers also have opportunities to engage in ballet through Primary Steps, the Associate Programme, and Intensive Courses.

Primary schools everywhere can now access a high-quality dance programme in the form of Primary Steps on Demand. Hosted on The Royal Ballet School’s video-on-demand platform, the complete dance programme is suitable for schools and non-school educators. Teachers don’t need any dance teaching experience to deliver the programme.

Primary Steps on Demand is low cost, from just £3 per student, and easy to use. The programme includes a library of video classes and movement guides, accompanying lesson plans, and other resources for teachers and students. Primary Steps on Demand also includes continuing professional development (CPD) resources to upskill teachers.