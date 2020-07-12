Sunday, July 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research

The study found that remote collaboration is more mentally challenging than in-person collaboration

0
Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research
Looking at days filled with video meetings, stress begins to set in at about two hours into the day. Pixabay

Do remote work and video meetings actually tax our brain more than in-person work? According to Microsoft, due to high levels of sustained concentration, brain fatigue begins to set in 30-40 minutes into a video meeting.

Moreover, those who work from remote locations for a longer time, it becomes actually difficult for them to adapt to office settings afterward, according to the company.

Please follow us on Facebook to get more news updates from us!!

As millions of people work remotely, video conferences and online events have become a norm but this has taken a definite toll on people’s minds.

According to Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, a commonly discussed pain point of remote work is that it can feel more challenging or tiring than in-person collaboration.

“Researchers from our ‘Human Factors Labs’ recently set out to understand this phenomenon. Do remote work and video meetings actually tax our brain more than in-person work? The brain science suggests, yes,” said Spataro.

Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research
According to Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, a commonly discussed pain point of remote work is that it can feel more challenging or tiring than in-person collaboration. Pixabay

This study began pre-COVID as part of ongoing work in Microsoft around the remote work experience. The researchers asked 13 teams of two to complete similar tasks together – once in-person and once remotely.

Research subjects wore an EEG device that monitored changes in brainwaves.

The study found that remote collaboration is more mentally challenging than in-person collaboration.

Specifically, brainwave patterns associated with stress and overwork were much higher when collaborating remotely than in-person.

“But they found something unexpected as well: If the pair first worked together remotely, their brainwaves suggested it was more difficult for them to work together in-person afterward,” said Microsoft.

Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research
Brainwave patterns associated with stress and overwork were much higher when collaborating remotely than in-person. Pixabay

It seems that the social connection and work strategies created when working in-person transfers to a remote setting, but the opposite is untrue.

This study provided two important learnings.

“In a world that’s moving to more remote work, people find remote collaboration more mentally challenging. But also, as people return to more frequent in-person work as the pandemic eases, it may feel more difficult than it did before COVID-19,” the tech giant revealed.

Looking at days filled with video meetings, stress begins to set in at about two hours into the day.

Also Read: COVID-19 Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

The research suggests several factors lead to this sense of meeting fatigue: having to focus continuously on the screen to extract relevant information and stay engaged; reduced non-verbal cues that help you read the room or know whose turn it is to talk; and screen sharing with very little view of the people you are interacting with.

“To help with this, we recommend taking regular breaks every two hours to let your brain recharge, limiting meetings to 30 minutes, or punctuating long meetings with small breaks when possible,” Spataro noted. (IANS)

Previous articleOTT and Cinema Race is Complicated

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

OTT and Cinema Race is Complicated

NewsGram Desk - 0
After my column, "OTT wants first strike: Bad news for cinema" (Column: B-Town, published on 28.6.20), the question that I am asked is: will...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization’s emergency program chief said Friday that the new COVID-19 probably could not be eliminated if current global conditions persisted. “In the...
Read more
Lead Story

Lamborghini Launches ‘Sian Roadster’ With Iconic V12 Engine

NewsGram Desk - 0
Who wouldn't like a limited edition, open-top hybrid super Lamborghini sports car engineered with unique technologies and unsurpassed performance? Follow NewsGram on Facebook to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Do remote work and video meetings actually tax our brain more than in-person work? According to Microsoft, due to high levels of sustained concentration,...
Read more

OTT and Cinema Race is Complicated

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After my column, "OTT wants first strike: Bad news for cinema" (Column: B-Town, published on 28.6.20), the question that I am asked is: will...
Read more

COVID-19 Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization’s emergency program chief said Friday that the new COVID-19 probably could not be eliminated if current global conditions persisted. “In the...
Read more

Lamborghini Launches ‘Sian Roadster’ With Iconic V12 Engine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Who wouldn't like a limited edition, open-top hybrid super Lamborghini sports car engineered with unique technologies and unsurpassed performance? Follow NewsGram on Facebook to...
Read more

Google Translate Helps Disseminate Covid-19 info

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google AI and ML translation services are helping health officials communicate with people in languages they understand to disseminate the Covid-19 information, and it...
Read more

Walmart to Unveil Subscription Service Like Amazon Prime

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The retail giant Walmart is reportedly planning to unveil a new subscription service called Walmart+ that will offer similar benefits to Amazon Prime. The company...
Read more

Pradhan Appeals to Indian Students Abroad to Come Back, Innovate India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government pushes for a self-reliant India -- 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' -- Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to the...
Read more

COVID-19: 77% Businesses Face Drop in Revenue

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 77 per cent business organisations have witnessed a drop in their revenue as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada