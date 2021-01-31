Sunday, January 31, 2021
Lined-Up Bollywood Releases That Focus on Valour in Uniform
Lined-Up Bollywood Releases That Focus on Valour in Uniform

Over the next months, Bollywood has several stories lined up that focus on valor in uniform!

Men of honour: Reel heroes bring alive real heroes. IANS

Biopics in bollywood have traditionally been an easy way to stack up the box office numbers, more so if the subject has a patriotic edge. Men of honour fighting for the nation always make for engaging and inspiring stories.

Over the next months, Bollywood has several stories lined up that focus on valour in uniform. While the Indian soldier as a fictional entity has been around for a while, these films draw from true accounts of uniformed personnel who fought to protect the nation.

While some of these films have announced the cast, others are still in pre-production stage. IANS takes a look at the ones that should make waves upon release:

SAM MANEKSHAW

Actor Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. He is was Chief of Army Staff in the 1971 India — Pakistan war. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar.

MAJOR

Actor Adivi Sesh will portray the role of 26/11 martyr and Ashok Chakra recipient, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who served in the Special Action Group of National Security Guards. Produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, the film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Vicky Kaushal
Actor Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. Pinterest

SHERSHAAH

A biopic of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, the Vishnuvardhan directorial will see actor Sidharth Malhotra play the lead role. During Kargil War, Captain Batra was instrumental in capturing the crucial peak Point 4875, sacrificing his life. He was called Sher Shah among his unit members for his bravery. The film is produced by Karan Johar.

BULL

The film accounts the story of armyman-mountaineer Colonel Narendra Kumar, who was pivotal in Indian Army claiming the Siachen Glacier in 1984. The film is being produced by Ramom Chibb and Anku Pandey.

IFTIKHAR

The film tells the story of Major Mohit Sharma, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra. The Para Special Forces Officer infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt. While the cast has not yet been revealed, the film is based on Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book “India’s Most Fearless 2: More Military Stories Of Unimaginable Courage And Sacrifice”. (IANS)

