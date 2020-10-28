Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Business

LinkedIn Ensures Hiring Of 3 Job Seeking People Every Minute

LinkedIn last month went for a brand new look and feel in nearly five years

LinkedIn
LinkedIn is networking site providing connections and career opportunities. Pixabay

The global professional networking platform LinkedIn, which has more than 722 million users, ensures that three people are hired every minute and new features make it easier for nearly 40 million job seekers to indicate they’re looking for their next opportunity, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

More professionals are turning to LinkedIn Learning to increase their knowledge capital, watching more than 1 million hours of content each week — more than double the amount a year ago.

“In marketing solutions, advertiser demand on LinkedIn returned to near pre-Covid levels, up 40 percent year-over-year, as marketers use our tools to connect with professionals ready to do business,” Satya Nadella said during the company’s fiscal Q1 earnings call on Tuesday.

“Organisations continue to tap into the combination of LinkedIn Sales Navigator and Dynamics 365 to ensure salespeople have the context they need to sell remotely,” he said, adding that the company saw record levels of engagement again this quarter.

LinkedIn
LinkedIn helps you connect with professionals ready to do business. Pixabay

“We launched our most significant redesign, with a streamlined search and messaging experience, as well as new ways of connecting and sharing with Stories,” Nadella added.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn last month went for a brand new look and feel in nearly five years, powering its community with Snapchat-like Stories, video integration with Zoom, BlueJeans, and Teams, rebuilding Search feature, and more.

Earlier this month, LinkedIn launched the ‘Stories’ feature in India which allows members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long that will be visible on their profiles for 24 hours before disappearing.

The platform also introduced a new, streamlined search experience, which will introduce a blended search results page with defined recommendations organized by people, companies, schools, content, and online events. (IANS)

