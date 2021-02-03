Wednesday, February 3, 2021
LinkedIn: More Than Three In Four Professionals In India Will Consider Changing Jobs

The top career opportunities as per the Jobs on the Rise 2021 India list include freelance content creators, social media and digital marketing roles

LinkedIn. Pixabay

More than three in four professionals in India will consider changing jobs or actively looking for a new role in the next 12 months, said a new survey by professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday. But the new “Job Seeker” research also revealed a sense of professional uncertainty and worry among Indian professionals as the job market continues to get more competitive in 2021.

More than one-third of job seekers in India are worried about too many recruitment stages and extensively long application documents, while three in four professionals say they have reservations about networking.

Despite this uncertainty, India remains resilient towards career growth as two in three professionals say they are confident about their future progression while two in five think attending networking events, and investing in online learning will be critical to landing a job in 2021.

The findings are based on 1,016 survey responses.

As job seekers continue to navigate the uncertainties of the job market today, LinkedIn launched the 2021 ‘Jobs on the Rise’ India list to empower professionals with critical insights about the dynamic jobs landscape, especially those who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Professionals are likely to switch jobs in 2021. Pixabay

The top career opportunities as per the Jobs on the Rise 2021 India list include freelance content creators, social media and digital marketing roles, marketing roles, business development, and sales roles, and specialized engineering roles, among others.

Other top opportunities include finance roles, education roles, artificial intelligence roles, e-commerce roles, cybersecurity roles, data science roles, healthcare roles, human resources roles, user experience designer roles, and customer service roles.

“This year’s Jobs on the Rise India list is a reflection of how the work ecosystem and the jobs market rapidly changed in 2020. Digital transformation has continued to drive all industries, and both, tech and non-tech roles have shifted to meet the needs of a new collaborative, remote work culture.

“The list shows us that audience builders and content creators are key to brands, HR continues to be at the heart of all operations, user and customer experience are critical in the new online world of service, and emerging tech, especially ed-tech, continues to boom,” Ruchee Anand, Director, Talent & Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn, said in a statement.

Top job trends based on the list include brands and individuals engaging audiences online, cybersecurity becoming critical to a digital-first future, Covid-19 accelerating emerging tech solutions, customer experience becoming key, and lifelong learning emerging as key to keeping talent ahead of the curve. (IANS)

