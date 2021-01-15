Friday, January 15, 2021
Here's The List of Latest and Lined-Up Releases in The Streaming Space!
Here’s The List of Latest and Lined-Up Releases in The Streaming Space!

With January 15 being the Friday of a festive week, several releases have been lined up in the streaming space!

OTT off to entertaining start in a week of festivals. IANS

From the entry of Kajol in digital space to Marvel studios launching their new phase, the streaming space is buzzing with new beginnings in the first festive weekend of the year, 2021. The line-up only reflects what one can expect later in the year, which is yet again expected to be a big one for the OTT players.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy

Kajol’s debut in the digital domain is a family drama about three distinct women, and their unconventional life choices. Written and directed by Renuka Shahane, the film also features Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh, Manav Gohil and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi. It dropped on Netflix on January 15.

Tandav

Set in Delhi, the fictional drama captures the conflicts behind the closed corridors of power and politics. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii and Hiten Tejwani. The Amazon original series released on January 15.

The Power

The Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan-starrer thriller is set against the backdrop of the nineties. It showcases the journey of two lovers who get entangled in a family feud. Directed by Mahesh V. Manjrekar, the film released on ZeePlex on January 14.

WandaVision

The Marvel Studios series brings back Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen as the superheroes Vision and Wanda Maximoff. The two super-powered beings are seen leading suburban lives, and comes with a twist of classic sitcoms. The series, directed by Matt Shakman, released on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on January 15.

One Night in Miami

The drama film by Regina King is a fictional account of one night when icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown met and discussed their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.

Bhoomi

Starring Tamil star Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal, the film revolves around one man’s mission to improve the life of farmers in his hometown, before embarking on a mission in outer space. The film also features Ronit Roy in a grey character, besides Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Dato Radha Ravi, and Saranya Ponvannan. It released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on January 14.

The Nancy Drew (Season 2)

The show will be picking up after Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew receive disturbing visions of their deaths. It will follow Nancy as she solves mysteries — both earthbound and supernatural — in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. It will be released on Voot Select on January 21.

Gullak (Season 2)

The show will explore the imperfect realities and relationships of the Mishra family, for whom togetherness matters the most. Directed by Palash Vaswani, the show features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sunita Rajwar Harsh Mayar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta. It was released on January 15 on SonyLIV.

Outside The Wire

Set in the future, the science-fiction film follows Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, who is sent into a deadly militarised zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device. Directed by Mikael Hafstrom, the film dropped on Netflix on January 15. (IANS)

