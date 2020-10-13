Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Here's a List of Movies Which May Hit Theatres Around Diwali
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Here’s a List of Movies Which May Hit Theatres Around Diwali

Production houses are yet to officially announce their list of films which are ready to release

0
Bollywood's Diwali all about small films this year
There has been a buzz about the films that can be expected to release around Diwali. IANS

BY NATALIA NINGTHOUJAM

Bollywood biggies have given Diwali the passover despite cinemas opening, so the festival weekend will be all about small to medium budget films taking up big screen space.

Production houses are yet to officially announce their list of films ready to release after the Centre’s recent nod to open cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes across India at 50 per cent capacity, but there has been a buzz about the films that can be expected to release around Diwali.

Raj Kumar Mehrotra, general manager at the Capital’s Delite Cinema, shared a list with IANS, of movies that look likely to hit the theatres around Diwali next month.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ starring Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh, the Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production ‘Tuesdays And Fridays’, starring Anmol Dhillon, Zoa Morani and Niki Walia, look all set to make it to the theatres on Diwali,” he shared.

There have also been rumours that Aditya Chopra might release “Bunty Aur Babli 2” in the festival week.

As far as Hollywood movies go, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” Niki Caro’s “Mulan” are the likely contenders.

“Several regional language films have also been finalised for release in the Diwali week,” informed Mehrotra but a lot depends on the footfall,

he added.

Bollywood's Diwali all about small films this year
As far as Hollywood films go, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is likely to release next month. Pinterest

“Right now we are expecting 20 to 30 per cent occupancy, but it will gradually increase once patrons start visiting cinema hall,” he added.

According to veteran film writer and trade analyst Vinod Mirani, state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat have agreed to go ahead with the reopening of cinemas. But conditions under which cinemas are allowed to function effective October 15, 2020, don’t quite make a business promoting model.

He said: “To start with, the cinemas in the containment zones can’t be reopened. Cinemas will function at 50 per cent of their seating capacities. To add to the problems of cinema properties, they have to contend with the initial reluctance of the audience to come in.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar also shared the same concerns. He feels that October and Diwali 2020 will be all about small movies.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: श्रीकांत दातार बने हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के डीन

“We haven’t got blanket approval. We have the central government’s approval but cinemas is a state subject. There are certain states that are yet to give approval. For example, Maharashtra is number one theatrical business wise for the Hindi films. The state has still not given a green signal. The other reason is safety. It will take four to six weeks for normal walk-ins to happen. So, while cinemas will be open by Diwali in mid Novbember, Christmas I think will have a big release lined up, which should get things rolling again,” Johar told IANS.

Trade analyst Rajesh Thadani is not expecting any big movies in these times. “They (filmmakers and cinema owners) want to survey how many will come and then take a call. Also, all the states are not opening up at once. All of India has to open up and only then can big films release,” he told IANS.

But it isn’t all bad news. Thadani feels that though people are concerned about safety, they also want to go back to cinemas, which have been shut since March end — even if that means watching a smaller movie.

Bollywood's Diwali all about small films this year
There have also been rumours that Aditya Chopra might release “Bunty Aur Babli 2” in the festival week. Pinterest

“It can be like an outing for them. They are tired of sitting at home. So they can go for these films also, just for the experience,”

he said.

Also Read: The 12,000 Persons Of East Indian Descent In Belize, Central America

Johar hopes multiplexes now handle medium and small movies with more love, care, warmth and nurture them. “Medium and small films now have the option to go to OTT if they feel harassed by multiplexes. They also form 60 per cent backbone for the cinema people. During the lockdown, all the small films went to OTT, so technically there is hardly any film left for release,” he pointed out.

At the same time, he feels the first preference for filmmakers will always be a theatrical release because India is still “predominantly a traditional market”.

“Everyone wants to watch a film at a cinema. OTT is still at an urban and nascent stage. Cinemas do have an upper hand,” Johar concluded. (IANS)

Previous articleThe 12,000 Persons Of East Indian Descent In Belize, Central America
Next articleDepression, Anxiety in Pregnant Women Linked to Increased Asthma Risk in Kids

RELATED ARTICLES

India

India-Mexico Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism

NewsGram Desk - 0
To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism and enhance people to people contact. This was decided at the fifth...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India-Mexico Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism and enhance people to people contact. This was decided at the fifth...
Read more

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

Benefits of Automated Fingerprint System in India by December 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By December this year, police forces across the country would be able to get the benefits of a unique "real-time" criminal identification system --...
Read more

Man Gets Infected By COVID For Second Time With More Severe Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 25-year-old man in the US has caught COVID twice, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, indicating exposure to the...
Read more

Here’s How Poverty is Being Normalized in Indian Society

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE We often knowingly or unknowingly think in a way where the opinion about poverty is that poverty is destined to be. Maybe...
Read more

Climate Change Is Equal to More Weather Disasters Every Year: UN

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada