Thursday, January 7, 2021
List Of The Best Uses Of Cocoa Butter
Beauty Tips

List Of The Best Uses Of Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Butter helps in boosting your immunity and helps to maintain a healthy heart

cocoa butter
Cocoa butter is fruitful in several ways. Flickr

Cocoa Butter helps moisturize your skin, manage your hair, and is an excellent source of antioxidants. It also helps in boosting your immunity and helps to maintain a healthy heart. Dr. Geeta Grewal, Cosmetic Surgeon and beauty and wellness expert, lists down some of the best uses of cocoa butter.

The solution to Mouth Sores

If you are prone to have painful mouth sores or your lips develop recurring blisters, use a bit of cocoa butter to keep them moisturized and it will also reduce the chances of recurring. Apply every day and soon you can overcome this problem.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Attractive Brunettes

If you want to make your brunettes attractive by adding some sheen and a tint of color to the hair, a cocoa hair mask is something to try out. Mix a cup of pure aloe vera gel, 1/2 cup of pure cocoa powder and 1/4 cup of honey, 1 tablespoon of favorite conditioner (like Suave Coconut). Mix the ingredients in a bowl and you’re left with a bouncy, shiny, and great smelling chocolate treatment for brunettes.

Helpful for removing Stretch Mark

If your skin is having stretch marks then cocoa butter is the best way to lighten its mark. Cocoa butter is a thick genuine fat that dissolves at body temperature. Clean the stretch mark part of your skin with soap and let them dry by way of a towel. Apply sufficient amounts of cocoa butter to wrap your stretch marks. Massage the cocoa butter onto your skin in spherical movement until and unless it’s soaked up. It’s an easy and home treatment to overcome the stretch marks whether it is due to increasing fat or pregnancy.

Freedom from Frizzy Hair

cocoa butter
Cocoa Butter helps to manage frizzy hairs. Flickr

You can use it to style your hair and keep frizz away as well. Especially in winter one tends to have rough hair, to make it shiny and overcome the frozenness just rub a small amount of cocoa butter in your palms, and smooth over. You can mix a bit of coconut oil or essential oil with it to give it a scent as well.

Cure skin replenish problems

If you have any skin-replenishing problem like burns, eczema or infection then rub a small amount of pure it into burnt skin to overcome the bruises. Make sure it doesn’t contain any alcohol, fragrances, or other additives that end up making the skin even more inflamed and sensitive. It should be pure.

Lighten the scars

You can get a smooth texture to your skin as cocoa butter enters the dermis of the skin and helps to fade the scars, marks, or sunspots on the skin. It has rich anti-oxidizing properties and it is popular for effectiveness in a skincare routine. It has calming properties that have nutritional value and can be easily absorbed. Cocoa butter contains vitamin E and helps in repairing the skin.

Smooth shaves

Prefer cocoa butter for a smooth and non-irritating shave. While shaving mix a bar form of cocoa butter with shave lotions that are absolutely according to your preference. Cocoa butter is good for skin especially when you are shaving in winter, skin becomes rough and dead. So, it will leave your skin incredibly smooth.’

cocoa butter
Cocoa butter helps to heal cracked skin. Flickr

Heals cracked skin

If your skin is sensitive in winter then try cocoa to heal dead and peel skin. Especially the skin of hands and legs are sensitive and are cracked as it loses its moisture, apply some it, and nourish your cracked and dry skin within a week.

Upgrade Immunity

As research shows that cocoa butter is helpful in boosting one’s immune system. Incorporating more cocoa butter into your diet and lifestyle can also encourage hormonal balance. Some of the medical conditions in which it benefits are mood disorders, heart disease, high blood pressure, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and many more.

ALSO READ: 10 Naturopathy And Yoga Tips To Help People With Diabetes

Relaxation

If you are so tired or want to unwind from a stressful day go for a long bath. Cocoa butter is an amazing addition to a warm bath. Not only will you enjoy the deep, rich scent of vanilla and chocolate, but your bath becomes a silky smooth haven from life’s stress. Drop about 2 tablespoons of cocoa butter in the warm water or you can add and spice up your bath by adding your favorite oil and feel the stress melt away. The same thing can be done for foot soak to heel the dry feet.

Good for Heart Health

Reduces the risk of heart attack as it helps with fat metabolism. Recent research is disputing the previous mindset that all fats are bad but we can introduce healthy fats into our diets by adding cocoa butter in our diet. The polyphenolic component present is not bad for heart patients as it can be preferred in the diet. (IANS)

