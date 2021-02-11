Thursday, February 11, 2021
Entertainment

A List Of Mushy Singles Lined Up For Your Valentine’s Playlist

A playlist if you are in tune with the idea of expressing love on February 14 with some new-age music

0
Valentine'
Valentine's song playlist. Pixabay

Love is in the air, with Valentine’s Day around the corner. Like every year, several top singers in India have lined up their musical odes to mush, cashing in on the fact that young lovers, the biggest segment of their target audience, are in the mood to romance.

Here’s a list of mushy singles lined up for your playlist if you are in tune with the idea of expressing love on February 14 with some new-age music.

Mika Singh (Tere bin zindagi)

Mika Singh talks of love blooming between two people, and the music video, featuring him with Simrat Kaur, reflects the idea. The singer has been promoting the track on his social media and will release it on February 14. Bhargav Ojapali is the music composer of the romantic track.

Neha Bhasin (Taara)

Neha’s new single talks about love and all things romantic. The track, which releases on Thursday, is a mix of Punjabi folk music along with a classy melody and a subtle touch of modern acoustics.

Valentine's
Singer Neha Bhasin. Flickr

Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar (Main jis din bhulaa du)

The love track is a recreation of a song Lata Mangeshkar and Amit Kumar sang for the 1990 thriller, Police Public, starring Raaj Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, and Poonam Dhillon. Retaining Raam Laxman’s original melody, Rochak Kohli has composed the new song penned by Manoj Muntashir. The track released on Wednesday.

Stebin Ben (Thoda thoda pyaar)

This romantic track sung by Stebin Ben will release on February 12. Ben, who started his career singing covers of old romantic hits such as Mera Dil bhi kitna paagal hai, Bheegi bheegi raaton mein, and Chhupana bhi nahi aata, has come up with a soothing romantic number for February 14. The music video is filmed on Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma and shot in Goa.

Hariharan and Bickram Ghosh (Ishq)

This is a complete album that unites the two veteran musicians and is set to release on Valentine’s Day. The album has three tracks — Baaton baaton mein, Dil hawaai hain, and Naina. The album has been shot in Kolkata and the music videos are directed by veteran Bengali actor-filmmaker Arindam Sil. (IANS)

