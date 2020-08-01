Saturday, August 1, 2020
Home India A Curated list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts for Your Sibling
IndiaIndian festivalsLead StoryLife Style

A Curated list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts for Your Sibling

Last minute gift ideas for your loved ones

0
gift
A beautifully curated list of items you can choose your Raksha Bandhan gift from. Pixabay

Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in everyone’s heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother and sister. This year you may feel more attached to your sibling, given the pandemic created crisis.

Some of us might be away from our siblings due to the lockdown or social distancing norms, but don’t let that dampen the spirit of the occasion. Here’s a list of carefully curated items you can choose from for that perfect gift for your sibling.

Gifts for brothers

1. Wristwatch

This Rakshabandhan, buy your brother this Casio Edifice ECB-900DB-1ADR (EX499) watch with features like Bluetooth connectivity, world time, super illuminator.

Price: Rs 13,995, available at www.casioindiashop.com.

gift
No time-consuming thoughts, get him a watch and watch him smile. Pixabay

2. Pocket watch

The pocket watch by Jaipur Watch Company can be used in multiple ways, wear it around your neck, place it in your pocket or keep it on your work desk – whatever suits your fancy! Made of stainless steel, the watch boasts of a skeleton dial that is visible through the front and back with scratch-resistant sapphire crystals.

Price: On request, available at https://jaipur.watch/ and at stores.

3. Personalized grooming kit

Men’s grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company has come up with personalized grooming kits specifically keeping Raksha Bandhan in mind.

Price: On request, available bombayshavingcompany.com

4. Whiskey

The Glenlivet 12 YO – This is one of Speyside’s definitive malts. The Glenlivet 12 is one of the classiest, most sophisticated malts. This whiskey has been called a lot of things in its time: smooth, fruity, complex, sophisticated, entertaining, classic.

Price: Starts at Rs 3,500, available at stores

5. Skincare products

Kiehl’s offers you a variety of skincare products in its extravagant gift pack ï¿½for him’. It includes a travel pack of the Ultra Facial Oil-free Cleanser, a Facial Fuel Energising Scrub that will exfoliate and cleanse away impurities, a Facial Fuel Energising Facial Moisturiser that will help the skin feel re-energized and revitalized, a Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer that will refresh tired-looking eyes and minimize puffiness.

Price: On request, available at kiehls.in

6. Quirky camera

Advance your photography and make an impression with the Fujifilm X-A7. Simple, familiar controls at your fingertips let you create stunning results that tell your unique story. The new addition to the X Series range of compact and lightweight mirrorless digital cameras available in silver, camel, dark silver, mint green and navy blue

Price: Rs 48,000, available online

7. Nutritional supplements

This Raksha Bandhan, gift your loved ones the promise of good health with Gaia’s immunity pack which consists of Amla, Curcumin and Spirulina capsules – these nutritional supplements contain important nutrients that may otherwise not be fulfilled with our regular diet. These help in maintaining optimum health and strengthening your immunity.

Price: On request, available at www.gaiagoodhealth.com

8. Gift voucher

Add a spring to your sibling’s step! This Rakhi, share your love and care with your sibling but buying an e-gift voucher from Hush Puppies.

Price: Vouchers available at Rs 7,000 and can be bought for Rs, 5500; and Rs 5,000 can be bought for Rs 4,000. The gift vouchers can be purchased online from https://hushpuppiesgiftvoucher.easyrewardz.com/ and can be redeemed across any Hush Puppies store in India.

9. Riding Jacket

Surprise your sibling with a gift matching their passion for bikes. Designed for use on the road and highways, the riding jacket combines utility and comfort to provide the ultimate riding experience. The jacket has been created keeping in mind the riding position, so that it seamlessly provides support.

Price: Rs 5,600 onwards, available at https://accessories.tvsmotor.com/performance-gear.aspx

gift
Get your cool brother a cool riding jacket. Pixabay

10. Work essentials

This season gift your sibling sleek work essentials from the Daily object’s Home Office collection. Handcrafted from good quality vegan leather, with a reversible design and smooth seamless craft made in India, these WFH products are heat and water-resistant make it easy to clean and use.

Price: Starts at Rs 799, available at https://www.dailyobjects.com/

11. Sunnies

Sunglasses are always a welcome present, and these pairs give you all the that you need — a little bit of cool and lots of eye protection.

Price: Rs 2,090, Fastrack aviators available at Amazon.in.

12. Sliders

Reebok and Los Angeles streetwear label PLEASURES officially unveil their collaborative Beatnik sandal slip-on, a classic Reebok unisex lifestyle silhouette re-releasing for the first time since 2018. The PLEASURES x Reebok Beatnik is available globally at Reebok.com July 31.

Price: Starts at Rs 9,999, available at www.shop4reebok.com

Gifts For sisters

1. Wrist watch

Surprise your sibling with Fossil’s Riley Analog Rose Gold watch this Rakhi. Its signature Riley style with a 45-stone top ring features a rose gold-tone finish and a textured rose dial.

Price: Rs 9,995, available at Amazon.in

2. Fitness band

Fastrack Beat with Active Heart Rate Monitor measures heart rate at any given point of time and is your best fitness buddy. So, don’t skip a beat and gift it to a fitness enthusiast.

Price: Rs 2,195, available in stores

Gift
An active gift for an active girl. Pixabay

3. Security device

You can never be too cautious in today’s date, and a security device goes a long way. Try the Letstrack security device, it’s a discreet tracking device for people and assets. Your sister can place it in her bag, keep in her pocket or fastened with a belt, so that someone in the family is aware of here whereabouts.

Price – Rs 6,999, available on www.letstrack.in and amazon

4. Designer saree

With eco fashion and sustainability in focus, this Raksha Bandhan, Anavila makes it easier for brothers to pick the perfect gift for their sisters- a gorgeous handwoven sari.

Price: On request, available at https://anavila.com/raksha-bandhan/5. Safe clothing

This Raksha Bandhan give your sister a special gift of safe fashion with the brand Freakins. All their products are treated with antiviral technology that actively inhibits viruses and kills bacteria upon contact to the surface. It offers a variety of denim wear like jeans, jackets, dresses, skirts and masks for women.

Price: On request, available on www.freakins.com

6. Jewellery

The Shell Collection by Vaitaanika collection draws inspiration from the beautiful patterns of a seashell, calming sound of the sea waves and the treasure found under sea. It is in a salute the working woman.

Price: On request, available at https://vaitaanika.com/

gift
A simple Jewellery will win any girl’s heart. Pixabay

7. Designer Eyewear

If your sister is a fan of trendy eyewears, gift her the Versace – VE 4388.

Price: On request, available at stores.

8. Beauty box subscription

Here’s making it easier for you to give her everything she would ever need crafted beautifully in a box. An amazing gifting option, the beauty box is full or surprises and are packed with a combination of products from skincare to make-up. Items are especially handpicked by the in-house team of MOOIBOX and are a necessity that every girls can do with month on month. All you have to do is get her to answer a few questions based on her choice and skin type and voila.

Price: On request, available at https://mooibox.in/

9. Pot Planter

Plants bring happy vibes, and are helpful in perking up your mood. Give a message of wellness with a plant in a Butterfly Citrus Pot Planter. The unique structure and appealing colour combination will surely win her heart in no time.

Price: On request, available at www.woodenstreet.com

Also Read: A New Benchmark Set for Online Sale of Asian Art

10. Vegan Cosmetics

Gift your sister vegan beauty products from Konscious Vegan Collection by Kiko Milano.

Price: On request, available at all Kiko Milano stores

11. Elegant bag

You can opt for this Ted Baker Taupe Solid Tote Bag. The dome shaped design works for casual and formal settings. It’s minimal and trendy.

Price: Rs 23,000, available at stores

12. Trendy juttis

If your sister is someone who loves footwear, gift her a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet which she can team with her Indian outfit for the occasion.

Price: On request, available at www.fizzygoblet.com (IANS)

Previous articleA New Benchmark Set for Online Sale of Asian Art
Next articleResearch Shows Pandemic Leads to Higher Depression, Anxiety

