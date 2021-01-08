Friday, January 8, 2021
Lead Story

List Of Some Lip-Smacking Healthy Mocktails

With these ingredients and tricks in mind, you can add a unique charm to simple parties

mocktails
Mocktails to add in your drink list. Pixabay

Winters call for some warm exotic dishes, but what about the drinks? Don’t settle for your usual soft drinks when you can prep-up for something fancy in little to no time! As we enter the new year, why not add some lip-smacking healthy mocktails to the list?

Yes, with a pinch of the fruity element, your mocktails can be safe and healthy! The key is to use high-quality ingredients and fresh fruit pulp. Most of these mocktails require similar ingredients like lime juice, mint leaves, ice cubes, soda, or sparkling water. And trust us; it’s as easy as you could think of! So, make a toast, with these easy-peasy mocktails, shared by Kimaye Health, INI Farms.

Here’s how to go about it in 4 simple steps:

Muddle the fruit and lime juice with a few mint leaves. Pour the mixture into a glass with 2-3 ice cubes, and honey if needed. Add soda or sparkling water to the brim and mix. Garnish them with a fruit slice and mint leaves to make them festive ready! Some of the fruits that go well are:

Peppy Pomegranate

Goes perfectly with the winter vibe as the blend of maroon with soda looks splendid for a celebration drink. Along with pomegranate juice, you can also throw in a few seeds to garnish and add sweetness to your mocktails. The best part is that you don’t need any added sugar as the natural flavor of pomegranate makes it a wonderful delight!

mocktails
Easy and tasty mocktails to try out. Flickr

Tangy Orange

In this citrusy mocktail, you can mix up multiple citrus fruits to flavor up the taste. Oranges are abundant during winter, so make full use of this tangy winter fruit! The fresh orange pulp is a healthier escape from your regular soft drinks or alcohol. A thin slice of orange on the brim will surely make it an instaworthy click!

Blissful Blueberry

Go all blue with your winter theme! The delicious blueberries have always been a sweet delight. Crush and blend them into a smooth mixture. This is something new that you can easily try for your next family get-together. Pair it up with blueberry cheesecake and get into the celebration mode!

Cucumber lemonade

While cucumbers are most adored in summers for their cooling effect and they also make a refreshing drink during the winters. The freshness of cucumbers with lime soda is surely something you wouldn’t want to miss. Don’t just slide them into your salads, instead turn them into a sweet fresh mocktail!

Striking Strawberry Pineapple

Blend in two fruits for some incredible flavor. Pineapple and strawberry go well together because of their sweet and soft nature. With these two fruits, there’s barely any need for added sugar. You can play with the quantity of each fruit to get the desired shade of the drink.

These are some of the best and easy combinations to try for that random get together. Always go for fresh and good quality fruits for better results. Additionally, you can also freeze some small fresh-fruit chunks in ice cubes and drop them in to give your mocktails a flattering look. With these ingredients and tricks in mind, you can add a unique charm to simple parties! (IANS)

