Sunday, September 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment I Am a Good Listener to Good Singing: Manoj Bajpayee
EntertainmentLead Story

I Am a Good Listener to Good Singing: Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee has tried rapping for the first time in the recent song

0
Manoj Bajpayee: I am not a singer but understand what good singing is about
Manoj Bajpayee admits he is not a singer but says that he has an understanding of music thanks to his theatre training. Pinterest

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has tried rapping for the first time in the recent song, Bambai main ka ba, admits he is not a singer but says that he has an understanding of music thanks to his theatre training.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Manoj’s rap song, which spotlights the dilemma of migrant workers in the country, has been appreciated, and its release on September 9, it has garnered over 5,878,983 views.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: सफर में कोरोना से सुरक्षा के लिए गूगल ने जोड़ा एक नया फीचर

Manoj Bajpayee: I am not a singer but understand what good singing is about
Manoj’s rap song, Bambai main ka ba, spotlights the dilemma of migrant workers in the country. Pinterest

Does he plan to come up with more numbers? “I don’t know. (Filmmaker) Anubhav Sinha (who directed the video of the rap song) keeps telling me that I am coming back to you with another one. I am not a singer first of all, forget trained or untrained. I am not a singer. Yes, I am a good listener to good singing,” Manoj told IANS.

Also Read: Leading change in India’s Remote Areas: Nutrition Month

“I understand what good singing is all about. I was a theater actor for many many years, and in theatre it becomes compulsory at least to be in sur and in rhythm,” he added. (IANS)

Previous articlePandemic Negatively Affecting Our Dreams, Women More Vulnerable: Study
Next articleWill Corona Wipe Out Lifestyles Boosted by 30 Years of Reform?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People Between 30-40 Years of Age Facing New-Found CVDs

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ashish Srivastava Respiratory disorders caused by Covid-19 have taken a centre-stage during the pandemic, overshadowing other burgeoning health issues, particularly cardiovascular disorders (CVDs). With...
Read more
Environment

World Rivers Day: Unhealthy State of Yamuna Pains Green Activists

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Brij Khandelwal River lovers and green activists in Agra on 27 September celebrated the World Rivers Day, at the Etmauddaula view-point park, by cleaning...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Women Can Conceive a Child After Ovarian Tumours: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that women receiving fertility-sparing surgery for the treatment of borderline ovarian tumours are able to have children. According to the study published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,135FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Between 30-40 Years of Age Facing New-Found CVDs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ashish Srivastava Respiratory disorders caused by Covid-19 have taken a centre-stage during the pandemic, overshadowing other burgeoning health issues, particularly cardiovascular disorders (CVDs). With...
Read more

World Rivers Day: Unhealthy State of Yamuna Pains Green Activists

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Brij Khandelwal River lovers and green activists in Agra on 27 September celebrated the World Rivers Day, at the Etmauddaula view-point park, by cleaning...
Read more

Women Can Conceive a Child After Ovarian Tumours: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that women receiving fertility-sparing surgery for the treatment of borderline ovarian tumours are able to have children. According to the study published...
Read more

World Tourism Day: Celebs on Not Being Able to Travel in 2020

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Sunday is World Tourism Day, and while the idea of travel for relaxation would seem like an impossible dream in the time of pandemic...
Read more

Parents Not Prepared to Send Their Children to School Amid Pandemic

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 80 per cent parents of students enrolled in the 1,000-odd secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh Board in Prayagraj district are not prepared to...
Read more

Will Corona Wipe Out Lifestyles Boosted by 30 Years of Reform?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SAEED NAQVI The ancient Indian protocol for social distancing is embedded in the lines my yoga guru, from the famous ashram in Monghyr, Bihar,...
Read more

I Am a Good Listener to Good Singing: Manoj Bajpayee

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has tried rapping for the first time in the recent song, Bambai main ka ba, admits he is...
Read more

Pandemic Negatively Affecting Our Dreams, Women More Vulnerable: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The anxiety, stress and worry brought on by Covid-19 is not only limited to daytime hours as it is affecting our dreams as well,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,135FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada