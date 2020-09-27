I Am a Good Listener to Good Singing: Manoj Bajpayee

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has tried rapping for the first time in the recent song, Bambai main ka ba, admits he is not a singer but says that he has an understanding of music thanks to his theatre training.

Manoj’s rap song, which spotlights the dilemma of migrant workers in the country, has been appreciated, and its release on September 9, it has garnered over 5,878,983 views.

Does he plan to come up with more numbers? “I don’t know. (Filmmaker) Anubhav Sinha (who directed the video of the rap song) keeps telling me that I am coming back to you with another one. I am not a singer first of all, forget trained or untrained. I am not a singer. Yes, I am a good listener to good singing,” Manoj told IANS.

“I understand what good singing is all about. I was a theater actor for many many years, and in theatre it becomes compulsory at least to be in sur and in rhythm,” he added. (IANS)