Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Lithium in Drinking Water Linked With Anti-Suicidal Effect
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Lithium in Drinking Water Linked With Anti-Suicidal Effect

Lithium is a naturally occurring element and is found in variable amounts in vegetables, grains, etc

0
Lithium in drinking water may have anti-suicidal effect
Lithium in public drinking water may have an anti-suicidal effect. Pixabay

It looks like we have now one more reason to drink plenty of water as scientists, including one of Indian-origin, found that naturally occurring lithium in public drinking water may have an anti-suicidal effect and linked with lower suicide rates.

Lithium, sometimes referred to as the ‘Magic Ion’, is widely and effectively used as a medication for the treatment and prevention of manic and depressive episodes, stabilising mood and reducing the risk of suicide in people with mood disorders.

Its anti-aggressive properties can help reduce impulsivity, aggression, violent criminal behaviour and chronic substance abuse.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Lithium is a naturally occurring element and is found in variable amounts in vegetables, grains, spices and drinking water. It is present in trace amounts in virtually all rocks, and is mobilised by weathering into soils, ground and standing water, and thus into the public water supply.

Lithium in drinking water may have anti-suicidal effect
Its anti-aggressive properties can help reduce aggression. Pixabay

“It is promising that higher levels of trace lithium in drinking water may exert an anti-suicidal effect and have the potential to improve community mental health,” said study lead author Anjum Memon from Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) in the UK.

Published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, the study collated research from around the world and found that geographical areas with relatively high levels of concentration of lithium in public drinking water had correspondingly lower suicide rates.

The study involved systematic review and meta-analysis of all previous studies on the subject – conducted in Austria, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, UK, Japan and the US – which correlated naturally occurring lithium levels in drinking water samples and suicide rates in 1,286 regions/counties/cities in these countries.

The health benefits and curative powers of naturally occurring lithium in water have been known for centuries.

The Lithia Springs, an ancient Native American sacred medicinal spring, with its natural lithium-enriched water, is renowned for its health-giving properties.

Lithium in drinking water may have anti-suicidal effect
In fact, the popular soft drink 7-Up contained lithium when it was created in 1929. Wikimedia Commons

In fact, the popular soft drink 7-Up contained lithium when it was created in 1929.

Also Read: It Was Easy to Get In But Hard to Stay In: Shruti Haasan on Nepotism

Recent studies have also linked lithium to reduced incidence of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. This raises the potential for its preventative use to combat the risk of dementia.

This synthesis and analysis of all available evidence confirms previous findings of some individual studies and shows a significant relationship between higher lithium levels in drinking water and lower suicide rates in the community.

“These findings are also consistent with the finding in clinical trials that lithium reduces suicide and related behaviours in people with a mood disorder,” the study authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleVitamin D Deficiency Linked to Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study
Next articleCracking Misconceptions About Hemp Oil

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Flipkart Quick: A Hyperlocal Service for Quick Delivery

NewsGram Desk - 0
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of its hyperlocal service here, more than four years after shutting down a similar experiment conducted...
Read more
Health & Fitness

College Students More Anxious, Depressed During Pandemic: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
College students were more anxious and depressed during the initial phase of Covid-19 compared with similar period in previous academic years. The study, published in...
Read more
Environment

World Nature Conservation Day: Here’s How You Can Contribute

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar July 28 is marked globally as World Nature Conservation Day, which reminds us of the importance of nature in our day to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,973FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Flipkart Quick: A Hyperlocal Service for Quick Delivery

India NewsGram Desk - 0
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of its hyperlocal service here, more than four years after shutting down a similar experiment conducted...
Read more

College Students More Anxious, Depressed During Pandemic: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
College students were more anxious and depressed during the initial phase of Covid-19 compared with similar period in previous academic years. The study, published in...
Read more

World Nature Conservation Day: Here’s How You Can Contribute

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar July 28 is marked globally as World Nature Conservation Day, which reminds us of the importance of nature in our day to...
Read more

We Need to Move Away From ‘Use And Throw’ Culture: Randeep Hooda

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Randeep Hooda says there is a need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that can be reused and recycled. "India has...
Read more

Need to Teach Children to Navigate Through Misinformation: Vice President

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To deal with the menace of circulation of fake news, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday emphasised on the need to teach children...
Read more

Apple Tops Forbes’ Annual List of World’s Most Valuable Brands

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With a brand value of $241.2 billion (a 17 per cent increase year-over-year), Apple has topped the Forbes' annual list of the World's Most...
Read more

Optimism Rising Among Indians Towards Job Security: LinkedIn

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There has been a modest rise in the overall confidence among professionals in India as retaining a job has itself become a strong booster...
Read more

Cracking Misconceptions About Hemp Oil

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Hemp or hempseed oil is a popular ingredient for beauty and skincare products. However, it does come with its own set of popular myths. FOLLOW...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,973FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada