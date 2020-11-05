Friday, November 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Little Delay in Cancer Treatment Increases Death Risk By 10%
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Little Delay in Cancer Treatment Increases Death Risk By 10%

Minimizing the delay of treatment might add up to survival against cancer

0
Cancer Treatment
There is a significant impact on a person's mortality if their cancer treatment was delayed. Unsplash

Delaying cancer treatment by just for even one month can increase the risk of death by up to 10 percent, say, researchers, adding that minimizing delays to treatment could improve cancer survival rates.

The study, published in the journal ‘The BMJ’, found that there was a significant impact on a person’s mortality if their treatment was delayed, whether that be surgical, systemic therapy (such as chemotherapy), or radiotherapy for seven types of cancer.

Globally, health systems have problems with cancer treatment delays and it is already widely accepted that such delays can have adverse consequences on a patient’s outcome.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

But the precise impact of delays from diagnosis to receipt of treatment on mortality has not been thoroughly analyzed.

Therefore, a team of researchers from Queen’s University in Canada carried out a review and analysis of relevant studies into the subject published between January 2000 and April 2020.

These studies had data on surgical interventions, systemic therapy (such as chemotherapy), or radiotherapy for seven forms of cancer – bladder, breast, colon, rectum, lung, cervix, and head and neck – that together, represent 44 percent of all incident cancers globally.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Their main outcome measure was the risk to overall survival per four-week delay for each indication and delays were measured from diagnosis to first treatment, or from the completion of one treatment to the start of the next.

Cancer Treatment
The researchers calculated that delays of up to eight weeks and 12 weeks and found a further increase in the risk of death. Unsplash

They found 34 suitable studies for 17 types of conditions that needed to be treated (indications) involving more than 1.2 million patients, collectively.

The association between delay and increased mortality was significant for 13 of these 17 indications.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: गंगा का संरक्षण और संवर्धन एक सतत कार्य : शेखावत

“Analysis of the results showed that across all three treatment approaches, a treatment delay of four weeks was associated with an increase in the risk of death,” the study authors wrote.

For surgery, this was a 6-8 percent increase in the risk of death for every four-week treatment delay whereas the impact was even more marked for some radiotherapy systemic treatments.

ALSO READ: Dietary Supplements Can Help In The Treatment Of Fatty Liver

In addition, the researchers calculated that delays of up to eight weeks and 12 weeks and found a further increase in the risk of death.

“A four-week delay in treatment is associated with an increase in mortality across all common forms of cancer treatment, with longer delays being increasingly detrimental,” the study authors noted. (IANS)

Previous articleVirtual World Has Prospered in Pandemic, Says Amitabh Bachchan
Next articleSanitization and Hygiene is Priority For Guests: Star Hotel Chefs

RELATED ARTICLES

India

JJM to Provide Tap Water to Every Rural Household

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide a tap connection to every rural household by 2024 with a particular focus on 'service delivery'....
Read more
Health & Fitness

High-Level Uric Acid in Blood Reduces Lifespan

NewsGram Desk - 0
High levels of serum uric acid in the blood could reduce people's chance of surviving and also reduce their lifespans by up to 11...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Mental Health Issues During COVID Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
The lockdown witnessed an increase in the number of cases of substance use like alcohol, nicotine, sleep disturbances, anxiety episodes, depressive symptoms, and more,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

JJM to Provide Tap Water to Every Rural Household

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide a tap connection to every rural household by 2024 with a particular focus on 'service delivery'....
Read more

High-Level Uric Acid in Blood Reduces Lifespan

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
High levels of serum uric acid in the blood could reduce people's chance of surviving and also reduce their lifespans by up to 11...
Read more

Mental Health Issues During COVID Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The lockdown witnessed an increase in the number of cases of substance use like alcohol, nicotine, sleep disturbances, anxiety episodes, depressive symptoms, and more,...
Read more

Very Few Consumers Think Their Food is Safe

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report on Thursday revealed that only two in 10 consumers have complete confidence that their food is safe...
Read more

Sanitization and Hygiene is Priority For Guests: Star Hotel Chefs

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There is not much of a change in the star hotel guests' style of eating in terms of portion size during the post-COVID-19 lockdown...
Read more

Little Delay in Cancer Treatment Increases Death Risk By 10%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Delaying cancer treatment by just for even one month can increase the risk of death by up to 10 percent, say, researchers, adding that...
Read more

Virtual World Has Prospered in Pandemic, Says Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The virtual world has prospered in the time of COVID, observes Amitabh Bachchan. Big B took to his official blog to express his thoughts on...
Read more

Cases of Musculoskeletal Disorders Increase Globally

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major global study, researchers have found that the cases of musculoskeletal disorders -- which affect muscles, tendons, ligaments, bones, and joints, are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada