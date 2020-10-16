Friday, October 16, 2020
LMIFW SS'21: Day 2 Of Floral Indulgence
India

LMIFW SS’21: Day 2 Of Floral Indulgence

Using of origami, geometric patchwork, pleating technique to give abstract texture to the outfits

Floral collection
Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer21 is all set with its online appearance. Pixabay

Day 2 of the digital Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer21 opened with Limerick by Abirr N’ Nanki and Nirmooha launching their latest Floral collection through a short fashion film.

Limerick’s line-up titled ‘Chrysalis SS’21’ is all things floral and comfort. Comprising mostly floral dresses, pantsuits, floral sarees and skirts in free-flowing silhouettes, the designers have used motifs of the Mughal garden to bring freshness to each outfit made in fabrics like mixed crepes and organzas. The color palette was kept between pinks and ivory.

“Chrysalis draws inspiration from a state of bloom that comes after the storm. It emphasizes the very state of optimism when the reset button has been pushed and everything has started afresh. It explores the semantics between man and nature, their inspiring congeniality manifesting into each artwork,” the designer said in a statement.

The collection by Nirmooha is inspired by the vintage winter wardrobes of English aristocrats and “celebrates all things dandy”.

The designer has used wool with MUGA silks and silk organza to recreate the bygone era. The line-up consists of gowns with plunging neckline and high slit, off-shoulder dress, and blazers in colors like maroon, teal blue, coffee, and mauve.

There has been using of origami, geometric patchwork, pleating technique to give abstract texture to the outfits.

The next film was presented by designer Archana Rao who launched her Spring/Summer’21 collection called ‘Wildflower’.

FLORAL Collection
Day 2 of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer21 started with a floral bloom. Pixabay

Shot in a lush green outdoor setting, the film featured models wearing light dresses in lighter colors and fluid silhouettes. A part of the line-up also comprises outfits in darker color palette and bold silhouettes in flirty and fun tulle ruffle skirts shift to Khaki trench coats. The designer has used pearl collar and hand-embroidered leather cut-outs; to elegant tea-length dress with a corset, apart from ‘broken china’ mosaic print on leather interspersed with pearl detailing.

All the tulle pieces are designed using leftover fabrics and embroidered pressed floral are created using scraps of fabrics in different colors.

Guapa’s showcase of her collection ‘Enchanted Forest’ takes viewers on a journey to an enchanted forest with mystical creatures and flora and fauna. With motifs like a Mystical Doe, a Magical Bunny, Cherry Bird, Tree of Life, and the Indian Marigold Flower, there has been experimental use of techniques like a blanket stitch, cutwork embroidery, and smocked pleating in easy breezy silhouettes.

Designer Ranna Gill’s collection ‘Floral Opulence’ is filled with bright colors and botanical patterns in breathable fabrics like georgette, satin. The collection includes Dhoti Pants in solid colors, pleated skirts, tunics, maxis, and belted dresses in colors like ivory, black, marigold, and hues of ruby, greens, and florals, prints inspired by the bohemian vibe. She also presented a range of hand-embroidered, breathable masks in monotone or colorful hues. (IANS)

