Sunday, October 18, 2020
LMIFW SS'21: Day 4 With Nikhita Tandon Of Mynah Designs

Nikhita Tandon showcased the line-up designs of 12 ensembles

Designs
Nikhita Tandon showcased her ' 'Enchanted' designs. Twitter

The digital edition of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021 opened Day 4 with designer Nikhita Tandon of Mynah Designs launching her collection ‘Enchanted’ through a film presentation.

The clip was streamed on various social media handles of the Fashion Design Council of India.

Tandon showcased the line-up of 12 ensembles which are inspired by wildflowers, trees, leaves, and other elements of nature.

It comprised body fitted gowns with deep plunging necklines in brown and beige with multi-color handwork, gowns in metallic, earthy colors with hand embroideries, and sequin work.



Taandon said: “Nature is a perfect way to recharge one’s soul. I wanted to explore the planet’s habitats. Taking inspiration from nature has given me a fresh perspective on design. Observing nature enabled me to incorporate new elements into my designs.”

Designer Shivani Jain of label Tisharth presented her collection ‘Connected’ which she said inspired women who have emerged connected to themselves in these testing times.

designs
The collection designs included different Fashion Designers as well. Twitter

The collection includes dresses, gowns, tops with an interesting neckline, cuts, and slits. Jain has used metallic and pop colors like neon green, pink, blue, and orange to give the line-up a ‘feel good’ vibe.

“People feel good about themselves even in these tough times. It can be uplifting, it can improve self-confidence and infuse a positive attitude towards life. ‘Connected’ is about celebrating ourselves as winners in these unprecedented times. We have taken fashion to an edge using pop and metallic colors. So we can feel good and positive,” Jain said.

Nidhi Yasha’s label ‘Take me to the water’ included silhouettes inspired by the fluidity of water. The collection comprised free-flowing, printed multi-color maxi dresses with ruffles and frills, glittery tasseled gowns, skirts, and off-shoulder tops with balloon sleeves in colors like silver, pink, black, and gold.



Nikita Mhaisalkar paid an ode to Turkey through her collection ‘Guzel’. The collection included vintage corsets, tailored evening suits, kaftans, jackets, and balloon hemmed maxis, all inspired by the designer’s journeys through the Aegean olive groves to magical minarets, hidden Ottoman Hans, tea gardens, and labyrinth souk bazaars of Turkey.

Turkish art — traditional baroque embroidery — has been used in the collection in a palette of gold and bronze, along with precious color stones.

Designs
The show also showcased designs related to ‘Take Me To The Water’, ‘Connected’ and many others. Picasa

She has crafted the pieces with traditional handloom techniques to maintain the texture and story of the prints of the carpets. Swathes of bespoke corduroy and sustainable bamboo jersey remain the essence of the line.

Designer Samant Chauhan’s collection is an ode to colors. He has redefined old structure silhouette with cold shoulder and low necklines in silk fabric to make dresses and tailing gowns in a palette of whites, blue, silver, yellow and neutral. The detailing has been done with silver and metal embroidery.

ALSO READ: Charismatic Day 1 Of Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS’ 21

Fashion label Virtues ‘Indian High’ focuses on monochromes and gypsy vibes. There has been used of the ancient handloom technique of Mashru from Patan in black and white ensembles.

Robes, jackets, and Anarkalis in Chanderi are coordinated with skirts, jumpsuits, and comfortable trousers. Mirror work from Kutch, digital prints inspired by Raja Ravi Verma Prints find a place in the collection. The outfits are embellished with bead detailing, mirror, and thread work on the edges. (IANS)

Previous article: Maximize The Glow Of Your Skin This Festive Season
Next article: India Runway Week To Go Virtual On Social Media Platforms

