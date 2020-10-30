Friday, October 30, 2020
Localized Content Driving New Customers in Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment

Localized Content Driving New Customers in Amazon Prime Video

Number of Prime members who stream Prime Video grew by more than 80 percent due to local content

Amazon Prime
Dave Fildes, Head, Investor Relations at Amazon said that the company is very happy with the video performance. Pinterest

Riding on localized content being churned out in countries like India, the number of Prime members who stream Prime Video grew by more than 80 percent (year-over-year) in the third quarter and international customers more than doubled the hours of content they watch on Prime video compared to last year, Amazon has announced.

Dave Fildes, Head, Investor Relations at Amazon said that the company is very happy with the video performance.

“We’re in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide and again we’re seeing some really interesting localized content developing in places like India, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, UK and Spain which I think the customers in those countries really appreciate,” Fildes said during the company’s earnings call with the analysts on Thursday.

Amazon has premiered several new and returning original series, including The Boys, Breath into the Shadows, Bandish Bandits, Mirzapur, and Puthnam Pudhu Kaalai in India, Peep Time and Documental S8 in Japan, Pan y Circo in Mexico, and All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur (TTTHF) in the UK.

Amazon Prime Video has announced that live international rugby games will be exclusively available to UK Prime customers this winter with a brand new tournament called the Autumn Nations Cup.

Amazon Prime
Brian Olsavsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Amazon, said that video is one area the company is working hard on with some of the OTT video advertising opportunities there. Unsplash

The tournament will feature the Six Nations (England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales) as well as two guest teams from Fiji and Georgia.

“The Amazon Studios global original movies slate continues to grow, with additions such as Sacha Baron Cohen’s political satire Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which recently launched globally on Prime Video, as well as Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, slated to launch in 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Brian Olsavsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Amazon, said that video is one area the company is working hard on with some of the OTT video advertising opportunities there.

“We offer inventory and IMDB TV, ad-supported space, and 3P apps pulling off the Fire TV. I think good momentum and a lot of good learning on some of those initiatives there,” he said. (IANS)

STAY CONNECTED

