Thursday, August 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India A Long Dispute Comes To An End
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead StoryReligion

A Long Dispute Comes To An End

500 Years Old Dipute Comes To An End

0
Ayodhya's long Dispute
Bhoomi Poojan at Ram Mandir was successfully conducted on August 05, 2020. (Representational image). Pinterest

By Muskan Handa

A Long Dispute Comes to an End Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama. On November 09, 2019; a landmark decision by our present honorable court has put an end to a dispute. The long history of 500 years of the battle of Ram Mandir is the history of the struggle for the existence of Hindus. At the moment of Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Mandir will not only be viewed politically or only religiously, but also beyond it. The current prime minister Mr. Narendra Modi himself has visited the place for Land worshiping (Bhoomi Poojan) and laying the foundation or Ram Mandir.

In 1992, the Mosque was demolished and till this decision, the land was left barren and wasn’t used. History will teach among many things, Ram Mandir is the memory of the 60K temples ruined & 80 million Hindu lives taken. While the world’s indigenous civilizations were all wiped out by Islamists & Christian colonialists, they couldn’t take Hindu Bharat. It’s a proud moment for every Hindu as they won the battle for the land of their deity.

Ayodhya's long Dispute
A portrait of Lord Rama. Pinterest

 

The foundation of this temple was important for us because we idolize Shri Ram as a great leader and a noble king, a great soul with a big heart. The way he sacrificed for his people and his family was a remarkable memory.

This would obviously be the proud moment for the people including Hindus and Muslims who fought for this land and lost their lives for this land. There was a dispute for this land between two religious communities i.e. Hindus and Muslims, which was due to the Babri Masjid, a mosque that was not supported by a large community of Hindus as this was considered holy as it is the birthplace of a Hindu deity. This dispute had been in place since the 18th century.

Also Read: Grand Ram Mandir Likely to Open The Way for Prosperity

 

Finally, the souls of people who fought for this land will rest in peace after such a long time of the dispute. We are obliged to witness this era of change where history is in making i.e. the inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya and we can narrate these as stories or tales to our upcoming generations.

Previous articleVaani Kapoor Would Love to do a Biopic on Kalpana Chawla
Next articleThe Absence of Election Observers in Election in Trinidad and Tobago

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Gajraj Rao: OTT is Playing Good, Important Role for Content-Driven Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Gajraj Rao feels the web has emerged as an important platform for content-driven shows and films but to get the right impact for...
Read more
India

Microsoft Announces New Platform to Help Indian Firms Return to Work

NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Thursday announced the general availability of its Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution in India to help organisations prepare for the...
Read more
Lead Story

NYC Celebrates Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Despite Ban on Video Display

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arul Louis Hindus and their supporters in New York City celebrated the laying of the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, ignoring...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Gajraj Rao: OTT is Playing Good, Important Role for Content-Driven Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Gajraj Rao feels the web has emerged as an important platform for content-driven shows and films but to get the right impact for...
Read more

Microsoft Announces New Platform to Help Indian Firms Return to Work

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Thursday announced the general availability of its Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution in India to help organisations prepare for the...
Read more

NYC Celebrates Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Despite Ban on Video Display

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arul Louis Hindus and their supporters in New York City celebrated the laying of the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, ignoring...
Read more

Coronavirus Doesn’t Directly Targets Taste Buds Cells in Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to the previous findings, which stated that the novel coronavirus directly targets taste buds cells in Covid-19 patients, a new study has now...
Read more

World Breastfeeding Week: 10 Nutrition Tips for New Mothers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For women who have recently become mothers, a healthy and nutritious diet is essential to boost lactation, just as much as its essential for...
Read more

Here’s a Tourist Map of India With Geological Monuments

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain With diverse physical attributes, rich cultural heritage and ancient history, India is an adventure lover's paradise. Of late, there has been significant...
Read more

The Absence of Election Observers in Election in Trinidad and Tobago

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of absence of election observers in the election in Trinidad and Tobago) August 5, 2020  The...
Read more

A Long Dispute Comes To An End

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Handa A Long Dispute Comes to an End Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama. On November 09, 2019; a landmark decision by...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada