Friday, February 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Long-Term Stress May Lead To An Increased Risk Of A Heart Attack
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Long-Term Stress May Lead To An Increased Risk Of A Heart Attack

Cortisol is a steroid hormone that regulates a wide range of processes throughout the body, including metabolism and the immune response

0
Stress
Stress can lead to severe heart problems. Pixabay

Taking stress maybe not be good for your heart as a new study suggests that long-term stress may lead to an increased risk of a heart attack. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, indicated that people with higher levels of cortisol are at an increased risk of a heart attack.

“The levels of the stress hormone cortisol differed between people who have had a heart attack and those not affected. This suggests that cortisol in hair may be a new risk marker for heart attacks,” said Tomas Faresjo from the Linkoping University in Sweden.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Cortisol is a steroid hormone that regulates a wide range of processes throughout the body, including metabolism and the immune response. It also has a very important role in helping the body respond to stress. To study the long-term stress due to a lack of reliable methods, the team improved the use of a new biomarker, in which they measure the levels of the stress hormone cortisol in hair.

ALSO READ: Cardiac Issues Including Heart Attack Rise By 50%

This enables measurements of cortisol levels backward in time, similar to the growth rings in a tree. This analysis method is at the moment only available in research settings. In the present study, the researchers used hair samples of length between 1 and 3 centimeters, corresponding to 1-3 months of hair growth. They measured cortisol levels in hair samples from 174 men and women in professional life who had been admitted for myocardial infarction to cardiology clinics.

As a control group, the researchers used hair samples from more than 3,000 similarly-aged participants in the Swedish SCAPIS study (Swedish CardioPulmonary bioImage Study). The researchers showed that patients who suffered a heart attack had statistically significantly higher levels of cortisol during the month preceding the event. “It’s surprising that this biomarker for long-term stress seems to be strong even compared with traditional cardiovascular risk factors,” said Tomas Faresjo. (IANS)

Previous articleVR- Based App For Smartphones To Reduce The Fear Of Heights
Next articleFarmers Discuss New Techniques To Improve Banana Cultivation

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Great Songs Come Out of Experiments: Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. With Valentine's...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Antibodies Against COVID May Last For Up to 8 Months or Longer After Vaccination: AIIMS Director

NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday said that antibodies against the novel Coronavirus disease may last for up...
Read more
Lead Story

Indian Smartphone Market To Potentially Grow Over 10 Percent In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
The smartphone market in India will potentially grow over 10 percent (year-on-year) in 2021 and 5G shipments are expected to grow tenfold to cross...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Great Songs Come Out of Experiments: Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. With Valentine's...
Read more

Antibodies Against COVID May Last For Up to 8 Months or Longer After Vaccination: AIIMS Director

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday said that antibodies against the novel Coronavirus disease may last for up...
Read more

Indian Smartphone Market To Potentially Grow Over 10 Percent In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The smartphone market in India will potentially grow over 10 percent (year-on-year) in 2021 and 5G shipments are expected to grow tenfold to cross...
Read more

How Indian Dating App Users Prepare For Real Meeting

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From doing an online search to sharing live location, Indian dating app users take various precautions before meeting their digital matches for the first...
Read more

A Few Tips To Overcome Some Of The Most Difficult Cleaning Challenges

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With the change of season, a whole lot of spring cleaning is due. In addition to the cleaning one regularly does, the task of...
Read more

Domestic Hedonism To Mindful Moderation Will Drive The Cocktail Trend In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Domestic hedonism to mindful moderation will drive the cocktail trend in 2021, said a new report. The Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report reveals how recent...
Read more

National Women’s Day: Remembering The “Nightingale of India” Sarojini Naidu on Her Birth Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Sarojini Naidu who is a renowned freedom fighter and popularly known as "Nightingale of India" was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad. Naidu was...
Read more

Farmers Discuss New Techniques To Improve Banana Cultivation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As part of the ongoing five-day National Horticulture Fair 2021, farmers from the Northeast, Maharashtra, and Goa on Thursday participated in a virtual interaction...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada