Lord Ganesha Puja: Vaastu Tips To Invite Peace And Prosperity This Diwali

The Idol of God must be placed in the right place and direction. One must follow the Vaastu Tips or principles to offer prayer to Lord Ganesha On Diwali.

To get the blessings of Lord Ganesha follow these Vastu Tips to place Lord Ganesha Idol in the right place & direction:

Which Ganesha Idol Is Good: ‘Bring A White Ganesha To Home‘.

It is believed that one can attract prosperity, wealth, and happiness by keeping an idol of White Ganesha at home. If you can’t place an idol, even a picture of Ganesha can do wonders for you. Make sure, however, that the Lord Ganesha’s back faces the outside of the house.

Never Place Ganesha Idol in South Direction:

It is imperative that you do not put Ganesha in the south direction. Also, keep in mind that Lord Ganesha is nowhere near a bathroom or washroom or adjacent to a bathroom. Do not make such mistakes.

Direction to Place Ganesha-Lakshmi Idols:

If there is the best direction to place Lord Ganesha, it is the north-east corner of the house. Other directions where you can place the Ganesha idol at home is west or east directions of the house. If a north-east direction isn’t feasible for you, try to place the idol in a manner that you face east or north while offering prayers.

Where To Place Ganesha Idol In Bedroom:

It is generally advised to not keep idols of gods in the bedroom. If you really have to, then place it in the north-east direction and your feet shouldn’t face the idol.

Types of Ganesha Idols:

To get rid of sorrow and bring in good vibes, Vaastu experts advise buying Ganesha made out of cow dung. Idols made up of neem trees, peepal, mango attract positive energy and luck. You can also consider turmeric idols as well.

Offering to Lord Ganesha:

Place the Lord on a hosted platform and offer a small bowl of rice to get blessings of Ganesha.

