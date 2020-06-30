Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment L'Oreal Launches its Sustainability Program 'L'Oreal for the Future'
EnvironmentLead Story

L’Oreal Launches its Sustainability Program ‘L’Oreal for the Future’

One positive impact of the COVID-19 crisis is the focus of industries to switch to sustainable practices

0
'L'Oreal for the future'
To help its 1.5 billion consumers across the globe make more sustainable choices, the group has developed a 'Product Environmental & Social Impact Labelling' mechanism. (Representational image). Flickr

The one positive impact of the COVID-19 crisis is the focus of industries to switch to sustainable practices of manufacturing and supplies. Leading the way is cosmetic giant L’Oreal, which plans to be fully sustainable by 2030, and has launched its sustainability program ‘L’Oreal for the future’.

Under the program, the group that owns Lancome, Armani, and Garnier, aims to keep its operations within “planetary boundaries,” it revealed in a recent webinar held by the group.

Follow us on Twitter to get more exciting news updates from us!! 

By 2030, 100 percent of the plastics used in L’Oreal’s products’ packaging will be either from recycled or bio-based sources. Within the same timeframe, it will reduce by 50 percent per finished product, compared to 2016, its entire greenhouse gas emissions, Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO of L’Oreal announced at the press conference.

By 2025, all of L’Oreal’s sites will have achieved carbon neutrality by improving energy efficiency and using 100 percent renewable energy, she added. It has also allocated ï¿½150 million to address urgent social and environmental issues.

L'Oreal products
100 percent of the plastics used in L’Oreal’s products’ packaging will be either from recycled or bio-based sources. Flickr

“L’Oreal’s sustainable revolution is entering a new era,” said Agon, adding, “The challenges the planet is facing are unprecedented, and it is essential to accelerate our efforts to preserve a safe operating space for humanity. We do so in our own business operations and in our contribution to the society at large. We know that the biggest challenges remain to come and L’Oreal will stay faithful to its ambition: operate within the limits of the planet”.

To help its 1.5 billion consumers across the globe make more sustainable choices, the group has developed a ‘Product Environmental & Social Impact Labelling’ mechanism. Under this, every product will be given a score on a scale from A to E, with an “A” product considered as “best in class” in terms of environmental impacts. The labels and scores will be accessible on products’ web pages.

Also Read: Google Allows Scam Ads as Americans Search Info on Voting Before Elections

Alexandra Palt, L’Oreal Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, said: “With our new commitments, we are entering a new phase of acceleration of that transformation: going beyond our direct environmental impact, helping consumers to make more sustainable choices, as well as generating positive social and environmental contribution.” (IANS)

Previous articleFootball Commentary Contains Racial Bias: BBC Report
Next articleArthritis Problem in the Younger Generation

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Virtual Mentoring Programs A Major Need

NewsGram Desk - 0
As more people work from home due to the pandemic, the need for mentor-led, career-focused partnerships is growing amongst job-seekers and career-changers. The current transition...
Read more
Education

Here’s How Children are Coping up with Online Classes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Although online learning has gained momentum during the lockdown, the shift to online classes has raised many concerns among the parents. Around half, 48 percent...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Arthritis Problem in the Younger Generation

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rheumatoid arthritis, commonly known in Hindi as "Gatiya", is a disease of our own dysfunctional immune system. When I say the dysfunctional immune system,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Virtual Mentoring Programs A Major Need

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As more people work from home due to the pandemic, the need for mentor-led, career-focused partnerships is growing amongst job-seekers and career-changers. The current transition...
Read more

Here’s How Children are Coping up with Online Classes

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Although online learning has gained momentum during the lockdown, the shift to online classes has raised many concerns among the parents. Around half, 48 percent...
Read more

Arthritis Problem in the Younger Generation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Rheumatoid arthritis, commonly known in Hindi as "Gatiya", is a disease of our own dysfunctional immune system. When I say the dysfunctional immune system,...
Read more

L’Oreal Launches its Sustainability Program ‘L’Oreal for the Future’

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The one positive impact of the COVID-19 crisis is the focus of industries to switch to sustainable practices of manufacturing and supplies. Leading the...
Read more

Football Commentary Contains Racial Bias: BBC Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As per a new study, football commentary has slant when it comes to the skin tone of players, a BBC report says. A research conducted...
Read more

Google Meet Allows Users to Add Background Blur on Video Calls

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google video conferencing app Meet will soon let users to add images or a blur effect to backgrounds on video calls. Google is also working...
Read more

Covid-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 80% in Agra

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Agra district administration's concerted efforts and coordinated execution of the multi-dimensional strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19, has begun to show results....
Read more

Watch Party: Amazon Prime Video Rolls Out Online Social Viewing Tool

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon Prime Video has introduced a Watch Party feature that allows its Prime members to view movies and TV shows together from different locations. With...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada