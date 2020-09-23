Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Lower Zinc Levels in Blood Linked to Higher Death Risk in Covid...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Lower Zinc Levels in Blood Linked to Higher Death Risk in Covid Patients: Study

In this study, the researchers explored whether plasma zinc levels at admission are associated with disease outcome in Covid-19 patients

0
Lower zinc levels in blood may up death risk in Covid patients
Having a lower level of zinc in the blood is associated with a poorer outcome in patients with Covid-19. Unsplash

In a major study, researchers have found that having a lower level of zinc in the blood is associated with a poorer outcome in patients with Covid-19.

According to the research team, increased intracellular zinc concentrations efficiently impair replication or reproduction of a number of viruses. However, the effect of plasma zinc levels on SARS-COV-2 is not yet understood.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

In this study, the researchers explored whether plasma zinc levels at admission are associated with disease outcome in Covid-19 patients.

“Lower zinc levels at admission correlate with higher inflammation in the course of infection and poorer outcome,”

said study author Roberto Güerri-Fernández, Hospital Del Mar, Spain.

“Plasma zinc levels at admission are associated with mortality in Covid-19 in our study,”

Güerri-Fernández added.

The authors did a retrospective analysis of symptomatic admitted patients to a tertiary university hospital in Barcelona over the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020. Data on demography, pre-existing chronic conditions, laboratory results and treatment were collected. Clinical severity of Covid-19 was assessed at admission.

Fasting plasma zinc levels were measured routinely at admission in all patients admitted to the Covid-19 Unit. Computer modelling and statistical analyses were used the assess the impact of zinc on mortality.

Lower zinc levels in blood may up death risk in Covid patients
Higher zinc levels were associated with lower maximum levels of interleukin-6 (proteins that indicate systemic inflammation) during the period of active infection. Unsplash

During this period of study 611 patients were admitted. The mean age was 63 years, and 332 patients were male (55 per cent). During this period total mortality was 87 patients (14 per cent). This study includes 249 of these patients (of whom 8 per cent) died.

Mean baseline zinc levels among the 249 patients were 61 Micrograms per decilitre (mcg/dl). Among those who died, the zinc levels at baseline were significantly lower at 43 mcg/dl vs 63.1 mcg/dl in survivors.

Higher zinc levels were associated with lower maximum levels of interleukin-6 (proteins that indicate systemic inflammation) during the period of active infection.

Also Read: Return to Usual Sexual Activity After Heart Attack for Long-Term Survival

The statistical analysis also showed each unit increase of plasma zincc at admission to hospital was associated with a seven per cent reduced risk of in-hospital mortality. Having a plasma zinc level lower than 50mcg/dl at admission was associated with a 2.3 times increased risk of in-hospital death compared with a plasma zinc level of 50mcg/dl or higher.

“Further studies are needed to assess the therapeutic impact of this association,”

the authors noted.

The study was scheduled to be presented at this week’s ESCMID Conference on Coronavirus Disease (ECCVID). (IANS)

Previous articleTime Magazine List of 100 Most Influential People: Ayushmann Khurrana Among 5 Indians
Next articleMicrosoft Study Shows Pandemic has Increased Feeling of Burnout Among Workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Microsoft Study Shows Pandemic has Increased Feeling of Burnout Among Workers

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you've been feeling overwhelmed at work lately, you are not alone as a new Microsoft study has shown that the pandemic has increased...
Read more
Entertainment

Time Magazine List of 100 Most Influential People: Ayushmann Khurrana Among 5 Indians

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year. Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what's happening...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Return to Usual Sexual Activity After Heart Attack for Long-Term Survival

NewsGram Desk - 0
Returning to usual levels of sexual activity within a few months after a heart attack is positively associated with long-term survival, say researchers. According to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,143FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Microsoft Study Shows Pandemic has Increased Feeling of Burnout Among Workers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you've been feeling overwhelmed at work lately, you are not alone as a new Microsoft study has shown that the pandemic has increased...
Read more

Lower Zinc Levels in Blood Linked to Higher Death Risk in Covid Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that having a lower level of zinc in the blood is associated with a poorer outcome in...
Read more

Time Magazine List of 100 Most Influential People: Ayushmann Khurrana Among 5 Indians

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year. Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what's happening...
Read more

Return to Usual Sexual Activity After Heart Attack for Long-Term Survival

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Returning to usual levels of sexual activity within a few months after a heart attack is positively associated with long-term survival, say researchers. According to...
Read more

Researchers Find Potential New Drug Candidate Against Enterovirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Some good news in the search for antiviral drugs for hard-to-treat diseases as researchers have identified a potential new drug candidate against enterovirus 71,...
Read more

Stroke Patients With Covid-19 Show Increased Inflammation, Death Rate: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stroke patients who also have Covid-19 showed increased systemic inflammation, more serious stroke severity and a much higher rate of death, compared to stroke...
Read more

Playing Video Games in Childhood Can Improve Working Memory Years Later

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a good news to video game lovers, researchers have found that playing video games as a child can improve working memory years later. The...
Read more

Know the Negative Impact of Covid-19 Lockdown on Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children, who appear at a relatively lower risk from Covid-19, are disproportionately harmed by precautions involved with lockdowns, warn researchers. Experts from Oxford University Hospitals...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,143FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada