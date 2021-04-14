Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Machine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Machine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study

Machine Learning is a type of Artificial Intelligence and can be described as a mathematical model where computers are trained to learn to see connections and solve problems using different data sets

0
Machine Learning
ML is a type of Artificial Intelligence and can be described as a mathematical model where computers are trained to learn to see connections and solve problems using different data sets. Pixabay

Machine Learning (ML) can be used to find effective testing methods during epidemic outbreaks, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks, a new study said.

ML is a type of Artificial Intelligence and can be described as a mathematical model where computers are trained to learn to see connections and solve problems using different data sets.

The team from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden developed a method to improve testing strategies during epidemic outbreaks and to predict which individuals require the need for testing, even with relatively limited information. In the study, data about the infected individual’s network of contacts and other information were used: Who they have been in close contact with, where and for how long.

The researchers found that the outbreak can quickly be brought under control when the method is used, while random testing leads to the uncontrolled spread of the outbreak with many more infected individuals.

Under real-world conditions, the information can be added, such as demographic data and age and health-related conditions, which can improve the method’s effectiveness even more.

The same method can also be used to prevent reinfections in the population if immunity after the disease is only temporary, the researchers said.

Machine Learning
Machine Learning (ML) can be used to find effective testing methods during epidemic outbreaks, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks, a new study said. Pixabay

“This can be a first step towards the society gaining better control of future major outbreaks and reducing the need to shut down society,” said the study’s lead author Laura Natali, a doctoral student of physics at the varsity.

The method also has the potential to easily predict if a specific age group should be tested or if a limited geographical area is a risk zone, such as a school or a specific neighbourhood.

ALSO READ: 5 Best Used Car For The Money

“When a large outbreak begins, it is important to quickly and effectively identify the infectious individuals. In random testing, there is a significant risk of failing to achieve this, but with a more goal-oriented testing strategy, we can find more infected individuals and thereby also gain the necessary information to decrease the spread of the infection,” Natali said.

“Machine Learning can be used to develop this type of testing strategy,” she added. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleTerrorism Has Returned To Balochistan
Next articleCapturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Processed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and...
Read more
India

Capturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art

NewsGram Desk - 0
A senior civil servant in Rajasthan, Mugdha Sinha with an aim to bring out the artist within her, organized a unique two-in-one art exhibition...
Read more
Lead Story

Terrorism Has Returned To Balochistan

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's Balochistan province continues to keep the country's intelligence and security forces under constant check as terror elements continue to surface from different parts...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Processed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and...
Read more

Capturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A senior civil servant in Rajasthan, Mugdha Sinha with an aim to bring out the artist within her, organized a unique two-in-one art exhibition...
Read more

Machine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Machine Learning (ML) can be used to find effective testing methods during epidemic outbreaks, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks, a new study...
Read more

Terrorism Has Returned To Balochistan

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's Balochistan province continues to keep the country's intelligence and security forces under constant check as terror elements continue to surface from different parts...
Read more

Indian Judiciary To Adopt Artificial Intelligence For Aiding Justice Delivery

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With impressive advances having been made in artificial intelligence (AI), the Indian judiciary has been early to adopt it too. Soon, AI will be...
Read more

5 Best Used Car For The Money

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Your buddy wants to buy a used car for $8,000; what would you recommend? Well, it depends on the kind of car he wants....
Read more

Reasons Why Himalayan Salt Has Grown In Popularity

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
There are many reasons why Himalayan salt has grown in popularity! But before you delve into its benefits let's try and understand what exactly...
Read more

Revamp Your Self Care Routine By Beauty And Spa

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Bang in the middle of summer we need to remind ourselves that our self-care routine needs a revamp. Swati Gupta, Director, and Head of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://union.instructure.com/eportfolios/1309/Home/33820X_PDF_To_Obtain_Certification_effortlessly_Score on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
asmr https://0mniartist.tumblr.com on Health
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada