The situation takes a political turn as the BJP's IT cell amplifies an old tweet from Sahu, questioning demonetization and the persistence of black money. Loksena Hind criticizes the politicization of corruption, emphasizing that the endemic issue transcends party lines and becomes a mere tool for political mudslinging. Highlighting the broader concern, Loksena Hind underscores the need for a sincere commitment from political parties to address corruption. With strong institutional and legal systems that ensure that culprits face repercussions, the statement presents the point that corruption can be diminished through political will and a sense of patriotism.

In addition to expressing its commitment to fight corruption, Loksena Hind additionally calls for political parties to be subject to the Right to Information (RTI) Act and more transparency in political fundraising.