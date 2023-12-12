Loksena Hind's Stand on Corruption Amidst Dhiraj Prasad Sahu's Raid

- Soumya Jain
Loksena Hind expressed perspective in the context of the ongoing raid by the Income Tax Department on Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu’s premises. The public's attention has been drawn in shock by the cash recovery exceeding Rs. 350 crore, but Loksena Hind contends that the absence of fear among corrupt people indicates a systemic issue rather than a lack of moral principles. Dr. Munish Raizada stated that he is not at all shocked at this bizarre raid and believes it is just the tip of ice. Also he further stated that corruption is essentially an institutional issue rather than a moral one.
The situation takes a political turn as the BJP's IT cell amplifies an old tweet from Sahu, questioning demonetization and the persistence of black money. Loksena Hind criticizes the politicization of corruption, emphasizing that the endemic issue transcends party lines and becomes a mere tool for political mudslinging. Highlighting the broader concern, Loksena Hind underscores the need for a sincere commitment from political parties to address corruption. With strong institutional and legal systems that ensure that culprits face repercussions, the statement presents the point that corruption can be diminished through political will and a sense of patriotism.
In addition to expressing its commitment to fight corruption, Loksena Hind additionally calls for political parties to be subject to the Right to Information (RTI) Act and more transparency in political fundraising.
The overall stance aligns with the belief that eradicating corruption requires a multifaceted approach involving both political will and structural reforms.
Loksena Hind, a recently established political party led by Dr. Munish Raizada and headquartered in Delhi, is gearing up for active participation in the upcoming state elections in 2025.The party's objective of progress and development alongside the people of Delhi is embodied in its motto, "Delhi ke logon ke saath, Delhi ka vikas," which represents its constant dedication.
CONTACT-
@LOKSENAHIND
+917303969273