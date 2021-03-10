Maha Shivratri 2021: 4 Powerful Shiva Mantras To Chant That Have a Profound Meaning

The Adiyogi, Lord Shiva holds a lot of prominence in the Hindu Religion. He has been assigned the work of the “Destroyer” of the universe among the creator Lord Brahma and the preserver Lord Vishnu. It is said that Lord Shiva can be easily impressed without any special offerings! If a devotee simply just chants his name or mantras, he is able to receive the choicest blessings of Mahadev.

This year, the world will observe Maha Shivratri on 11th March 2021 which is a very significant occasion concerning Lord Shiva. According to Hindu Mythology, it is said that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this day. The night of Maha Shivratri is considered to be the most powerful amongst all, as there is a natural upsurge of positive energies in the cosmos. To gather all these positive energies, it is advised to go on full day-fasting and chant mantras at the night. This can turn a person’s life towards utmost positivity and will also help him/her receive many inconspicuous benefits.

So today, we have brought some divine and powerful Shiva Mantras with their meaning that you can chant on Maha Shivratri and every day to seek heavenly blessing from the lord!

1. Shiv Rudra Gayatri Mantra ( शिव रुद्र गायत्री मंत्र)

॥ॐ तत्पुरुषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि

तन्नो रुद्रः प्रचोदयात्॥

॥ Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

Meaning: Om! I am meditating in front of the great Purusha. Oh Supreme Lord Mahadev, please bestow upon me a higher power of intellect. Let Rudra (Shiva) illuminate my mind.

Significance: If you chant this mantra in front of Lord Shiva, You tend to seek him for guiding you towards a higher intellect and knowledge, rising above all your ignorance that exists because of your material pleasures. Chanting this mantra also means to claim that the sole happiness lies in reciting the name of Shiva to seek his blessings for achieving a high life condition and turning the impossible into possible!

2. Shiv Panchakshari Mool Mantra ( शिव पंचाक्षरी मूल मंत्र)

|| ॐ नमः शिवाय ||

॥ Om Namah Shivaya॥

Meaning: With due respect, I pray to Lord Shiva.

Significance: Though this mantra is very simple, but it has a profound meaning. It is a “Panchakshara” (5- Letter) mantra, excluding Om. This Mantra is composed of the five cosmic syllables: na – mah – shi – va – ya. These five cosmic vowels are the seed reverberations of the Five Elements in the universe: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Ether.

Chanting of this mantra signifies that nothing is apart from Lord Shiva. Everything resides in Shiva and Shiva resides everywhere. Hence, the devotee bows in front of Mahadev claiming that he is not a separate entity from him, rather he is unified with Shiva.

3. Shiv Maha-Mritunjaya Mantra ( शिव महा-मृत्युंजय मंत्र)

॥ ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्

उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान् मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्॥

॥ Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

Meaning: We worship the one who has three eyes, who is fragrant, and who nourishes all the existences. Like the fruit falls off from the bondage of the stem, may we be liberated from death, from mortality.

Significance: The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra of Lord Shiva is not simply a mantra in the Sanskrit language, but it also cures one’s physical wellbeing and aligns one’s emotional and mental peace with one’s health! It is said that to overcome any kind of fear, Lord Mahadev (Shiva) himself gave humanity the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra! Whenever there is stress, grief, or illness, or when fear of death intrudes in awareness, this divine mantra can be chanted for healing, for maintaining vitality, and for gaining courage! This mantra has many extraordinary benefits in erasing all the negatives from one’s existence and is believed to promote the longevity of human life.

4. Shiva Dhayana Mantra ( शिव ध्यान मंत्र )

|| करचरणकृतं वाक् कायजं कर्मजं वा श्रवणनयनजं वा मानसंवापराधं

विहितं विहितं वा सर्व मेतत् क्षमस्व जय जय करुणाब्धे श्री महादेव शम्भो ॥

|| Karcharankritam Vaa Kaayjam Karmjam Vaa Shravan-nayan-jam Vaa Maan-sam Vaa Paradham

Vihitam Vihitam Vaa Sarv Metat-Kshamasva Jay Jay Karunaabdhe Shree Mahadev Shambho ||

Meaning: I Ode to the Supreme Lord Shiv to cleanse my body, mind, and soul of all the negatives and I seek forgiveness for all my wrong deeds as I pray to Lord Mahadev.

Significance: The Shiva Dhyana Mantra is a very powerful mantra that helps a devotee to seek mercy and forgiveness for all the sins and wrongdoings that might have happened by mistake. Lord Shiva bestows utmost mercy upon his devotees and is said to forgive them if they hold a pure heart and heartfelt apology while offering prayers to him. One can chant this mantra to purify one’s soul, mind, and body.

ALSO READ: Significance and Benefits of Chanting The Powerful “Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra”

Note: Chant these mantras with a pure heart while sincerely offering devotion to Lord Shiva because he seeks nothing from his devotees but purity and love. If a devotee does that with faith, Lord Mahadev never fails to grant him/her all the abilities to achieve the impossible!

HAR HAR MAHADEV SHAMBHU!

– Graphical Content and Written Content Prepared By Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)