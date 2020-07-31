How to Maintain A Youthful Look with Less Chemicals

Stress-related factors contribute tremendously to how one looks and feels. This translates to less-healthy skin. Reducing work and socially related stress can easily prevent skin blemishes such as pimples, rashes, and blisters. The 5 beauty tips to reduce blemishes include:

Exercising

Exercise regularly to increase blood flow, which in turn sends more oxygen and vital nutrients to the skin. Not having enough time to exercise is normally a result of stress-related activities. Make time at home, before and after work, to exercise a little.

These workouts trigger hormones that also help with how your skin deals with toxicity. If you exercise with makeup on (ladies), there is a chance that breakouts may occur. Therefore, stick to exercising with clean skin.

As you exercise, stay hydrated with water as opposed to energy drinks. The sugars inherent in sports drinks will greatly hinder your attempts at looking younger. Try to exercise away from excessive sun rays or polluted areas. Exercising does not have to be gym-oriented. Walking to and from the office is enough to get the right nutrients to your skin.

Hydration

Avoid sports drinks and sodas at all costs. The idea is to remove toxins from your body, not add to them. Drink lots of water to bring a glowing look to your skin.

H20 helps dilute any chemicals that are in your body. These may be alcohol or food-related. Medicines that we take also have an impact on our skin. The diluting effect of water helps to prevent them from causing blemishes on our skins.

Drinking two liters of water a day is recommended, but that varies with BMI. Plus, depending on your intake of alcohol or junk food, you might want to customize your h20 intake.

Avoid Sun Rays

Too much exposure to the sun causes faster aging and possible cancer in some cases. Time spent at the beach can be fun under an umbrella, as opposed to directly under the sun.

Use a sunscreen especially if you have lighter skin. Less melanin on your skin means more damage to you under the sun. Apply a sunscreen of at least SPF 15 while out and about in the sun. Also, you could avoid the sun during its peak hours- 10 a.m. to around 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Certain clothes help with ultraviolet protection. If you have to wear light clothes, ensure that they long enough to cover sensitive areas. Alternatively, you could make use of additives to your laundry that strengthens the clothing. This added protection will reduce the sun’s rays from damaging your skin.

Facial Treatment

Before you even consider what chemicals to apply on your face, try to maintain a clean skin using bland soaps. Strong soaps will remove essential oils from your skin, rendering it vulnerable to toxins from outside.

Especially for the ladies, avoid strong chemicals when performing a facial. Use soaps rather than facial creams to remove those unwanted particles on your face. For men, applying shaving cream will reduce the risk of bumps or ingrown hair.

We all have different types of skin and thus, varying requirements. Use a moisturizer that matches your skin. If you prefer to use one on a daily basis, consider a good rating for the SPF count. This will prevent you from having to use multiple skin cleansers when you expose yourself to the sun.

Hand Treatment

Our hands deal with a lot of elements on the regular. Whether you are lady attending to cooking chores, or lad helping out with the cleaning. While on the run, our hands deal with oils, dust, hot air, cold air, and mixed chemicals from shaking hands.

To remove these chemicals, use sanitizers on a regular basis. These can be expensive but handwashing soaps like Dettol are good for eliminating a decent amount of germs. Make use of products that contain Aloe Vera, Lanolin, and a bit of Glycerin.

Tips on how to take care of your nails? Do not under any circumstances let stress lead you nail-biting. Chewing nails is not only disgusting, but it also makes it harder to maintain beautiful nails. Always cut your nails with a decent cutter and avoid pulling out cuticles. The skin may break, causing irritation and a very unpleasant feel, and look. For men, maintain a nail-length no longer than a Rupee coin.

[Disclaimer: The article published above promotes links of commercial interests.]