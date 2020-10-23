Friday, October 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Maintaining Social Etiquettes During the Festive Season
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Maintaining Social Etiquettes During the Festive Season

COVID appropriate behavior during the celebration of festivals

0
Social Etiquettes
By following social etiquettes, we can do our part as we continue to celebrate these much awaited festivals, while keeping our loved ones safe. Unsplash

The festive season brings together people from all walks of life, this ‘coming together’ is what imparts cultural and linguistic integration amongst all communities; however, things are ominously different this year. While Navratri is here, and the rest of the ‘end of the year festivities’ like Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas are around the corner, citizens have been advised to avoid public gatherings, maintain social etiquettes and restrict celebrations to their homes. An advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry appeals to people to observe COVID-19-appropriate behavior during the fast-approaching festive season and the winter months, ï¿½when the likelihood of an increase in the disease is high.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

This appeal to maintain social etiquette has been further bolstered with the launch of the countrywide ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign which encourages people to adopt and practice COVID-19 appropriate behaviors to curb the spread of diseases while celebrating festivals.

This is a crucial time, our healthcare machinery, doctors, nurses and civic authorities are working round the clock to ensure that we emerge victorious in our fight against COVID-19. By following social etiquettes, we can do our part as we continue to celebrate these much-awaited festivals while keeping our loved ones safe. Dr. Kirti Sabnis, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai shares a few tips to keep in mind as you participate in these festivities:

  • Greet without physical contact; a graceful Namaste is a safe greeting gesture in the current times
  • Avoid large gatherings; comply with authorities and maintain respiratory etiquette. If you have minor symptoms such as cough, headache, or mild fever, opt to stay at home until you recover
  • Maintain a minimum distance of 1-meter between yourself and others to reduce your risk of infection. Even if you are indoors, maintain similar social distance; if not possible avoid over-crowding
  • Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze; immediately after, dispose of the tissue and wash/ sanitize your hands

Social Etiquettes
Elderly people in the house should avoid greeting guests if they come over keep; if absolutely necessary, maintain a minimum distance of 1 meter from the guest and wear your mask. Unsplash

Wear A Mask:

  • Wash or sanitize your hands before putting it on, as well as after you take off your mask
  • Your mask should cover the nose, mouth, and chin
  • Maintain mask hygiene by daily washing cloth mask/ disposing of single-use masks
  • Avoid touching your face and nose with unwashed or unsanitized hands

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

  • Do not share plates, cutlery, water cups, or tissue paper with the other guests
  • If your family is coming together, choose an outdoor setting; avoid indoor settings especially if the space is small and has questionable ventilation. Indoor settings are also avoidable since people would talk loudly, breathe heavily, and sing; which up the risk further
  • Do not chew pan, a popular mouth freshener during festivities, and spit in public places; avoid smoking too
  • Avoid traveling to and from the venue in a shared car; the cars used to ferry guests may not be cleaned appropriately. Also, avoid traveling with unknown persons
  • Keep the number of guests to a minimum, or opt for an e-darshan which will ensure that everyone enjoys the festivities from the confines of their homes
  • Upon your return home, leave your footwear outside, take a hot shower, and wash clothes separately. If you notice any symptoms, notify your physician immediately and isolate yourself from other people in the house

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Helpline Number To Answer In Regional Language

  • Elderly people in the house should avoid greeting guests if they come over keep; if absolutely necessary, maintain a minimum distance of 1 meter from the guest and wear your mask (IANS)

Previous articleAnxiety Due to COVID Causing Body Image Issues
Next articleConsumption of Dietary Soy Decreases Risk of Dementia

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Consumption of Dietary Soy Decreases Risk of Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that metabolite produced following consumption of dietary soy may decrease a key risk factor for dementia--with the help of the right...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Anxiety Due to COVID Causing Body Image Issues

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that anxiety and stress directly linked to COVID-19 could be causing a number of body image issues...
Read more
India

Ashtottaram 21: OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 21 21) OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH:                      OṀ (AUM) -GO-POO-JAA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA                      ॐ गोपूजाभूम्यै नमः                      (Gopūja: 'Cow worship') There is an Indian proverb that says that the joys of the world...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Consumption of Dietary Soy Decreases Risk of Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that metabolite produced following consumption of dietary soy may decrease a key risk factor for dementia--with the help of the right...
Read more

Maintaining Social Etiquettes During the Festive Season

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The festive season brings together people from all walks of life, this 'coming together' is what imparts cultural and linguistic integration amongst all communities;...
Read more

Anxiety Due to COVID Causing Body Image Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that anxiety and stress directly linked to COVID-19 could be causing a number of body image issues...
Read more

Ashtottaram 21: OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 21 21) OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH:                      OṀ (AUM) -GO-POO-JAA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA                      ॐ गोपूजाभूम्यै नमः                      (Gopūja: 'Cow worship') There is an Indian proverb that says that the joys of the world...
Read more

Antiviral Remdesivir Receives FDA Approval for COVID Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age...
Read more

Excess Meat and Dairy Diet Leads to Cancer Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has identified a direct molecular link between meat and dairy diets and the development of antibodies in the blood...
Read more

Aspirin May Lower the Death Risk of Severe COVID Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk...
Read more

Misuse of Underground Water to be Punishable Offense

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Wastage and misuse of potable water and groundwater will, henceforth, be a punishable offense in India. In an important step in groundwater preservation in the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada