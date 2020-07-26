Sunday, July 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid

Nutrition for kids plays a vital role in their lives

0
Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid
Feed your child small portions of food at regular intervals and familiarise them with knowing when they are full. Pixabay

By Puja Gupta

Nutrition for kids plays a vital role in their lives. With the rise of snacking nowadays thanks to the lockdown, kids today might not be getting the vital nutrients they need, to support their growth and development. This leads to hidden hunger that can affect their wellbeing over time.

Globally, at least 1 in 2 children under 5 suffers from hidden hunger due to a lack of essential nutrients according to a 2019 report by UNICEF. Therefore, it becomes increasingly important to ensure that the food consumed by kids meets their Required Dietary Allowance (RDA). Read on as Dietician and Pediatric Nutritionist, Ranjani Raman shares ways that you make eating a fun and healthy experience for your child, infused with the right nutrition.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Trust Their Tummies

Uneaten meals can worry parents especially when their kids eat very little, refuse to eat healthy foods, or refuse a meal. Kids are picky eaters and force-feeding or presenting them with food they do not like, even if done with the best of intentions, can have unintended consequences. Instead, feed your child small portions of food at regular intervals and familiarise them with knowing when they are full. It is also important to present food in a way that they enjoy like veggies put into colourful sandwiches, a fruity milkshake and a handful of almonds on the side, to ensure that they are eating the right way.

Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid
1 in 2 children under 5 suffers from hidden hunger due to a lack of essential nutrients according to a 2019 report by UNICEF. Pixabay

Bring out the Fun in Fruit with dairy

Kids and fruit are like two peas in a pod. They are perhaps the easiest to feed your child. Fruit is packed with essential vitamins that act as powerful antioxidants, preventing cell damage and boosting the immune system. To make fruit even more nutritious and fun, you can use cookie cutters to cut them into shapes and serve with salads, dry fruit, or even add a touch of dairy. Dairy products are an important part of the diet because, in addition to providing carbohydrates calcium and protein, they provide a wealth of vitamins and minerals. According to the Required Dietary Allowance (RDA) guidelines, kids need calcium of about 400-600 mg daily. Dairy is a nutritionally dense food and is a good source of calcium. To make dairy interesting for your little one, go in for a nutrient-rich, tasty dairy serve, enriched with fruits. This will not only delight your child but will also take away your worries of ensuring their daily dose of nutritional needs.

Also Read:Heart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers

Pack in Food-for-Thought

Set aside some time to teach your child about the importance of nutrition. Kids are more engaged through storytelling so give them a colouring sheet with nutrient-rich foods like milk, veggies, grains, and fruits and colour along with them. Make it simple to understand by teaching them how Vitamin, Calcium, and Protein are the building blocks that will boost their immunity, give them the energy to run around and play and make their bones strong

It is time to make food fun for kids and let them grow up easy. By putting ourselves in their shoes, we will understand their needs better and help them make better food choices thereby keeping hidden hunger pangs at bay. (IANS)

Previous articleHeart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers
Next articleMass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Most Liked Posts Are Not The Most-Viewed On Facebook

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think that Facebook posts that are most liked are also most viewed by the users on the platform, you are mistaken. According...
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Most Liked Posts Are Not The Most-Viewed On Facebook

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think that Facebook posts that are most liked are also most viewed by the users on the platform, you are mistaken. According...
Read more

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just your eyes that are vulnerable to damage when exposed to audio-visual stimuli for too long. Binging on television and online shows...
Read more

Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a free mobile app which will allow scientists to investigate the use of wearable...
Read more

Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Nutrition for kids plays a vital role in their lives. With the rise of snacking nowadays thanks to the lockdown, kids today...
Read more

Heart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the number of heart transplants is declining sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, even in areas with lower infection rates. The study,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada