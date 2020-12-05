Saturday, December 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Making Digital Art Accessible To The Visually-Impaired
Lead StoryUncategorized

Making Digital Art Accessible To The Visually-Impaired

AltMuseum is the World's first digital art museum

0
Digital Art
AltMuseum is the World's first digital art museum. IANS

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks worldwide. This visual medium is not just a photo gallery anymore it has transformed into a platform for creative expression, engagement, and even a source of income for many.

The AltMuseum enables a simple functionality of alt-text available on Instagram to introduce a creative experience for the visually impaired. With the talk-back setting on Androids and Voiceover feature in iOS enabled, a creative coded in Alt-text helps in describing the visual through an audio narrative.

Vivel is an inclusive step forward, enables the visually impaired to explore a visual social medium like Instagram with AltMuseum. With its Voice of Art initiative, it has become the first brand to partner with the platform to make the message of empowerment more inclusive.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

AltMuseum is the World’s first digital art museum that helps bridge the gap between art and its accessibility for specially-abled people with the use of technology. Art since time immemorial has been a powerful medium of expression to empower and to inspire.

With this Alt Museum partnership, the brand has laid the foundation for a more inclusive and impactful digital space for the visually impaired. The content on the platform has also been made available to the students under the aegis of the National Association for the Blind (NAB). Provisions have also been made for smartphones to be provided to a set of visually impaired students at NAB, ensuring that nothing holds them back from accessing quality education and lead their lives in an empowered manner.

Digital Art
The AltMuseum enables a simple functionality of alt-text available on Instagram to introduce a creative experience. Pixabay

According to Pradnya Upadhye, Director Education, National Association for the Blind, India, “This is simple but so powerful! Vivel Voice of Art on Alt Museum is truly empowering. It not only helps explore creatives but also enables an inclusive experience of a visual medium like Instagram.”

Schbang for Good, the impact communications wing of Schbang, focused on driving social change, launched the Alt Museum handle on Instagram earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Celebrate The Weekend In Style With ITC Maurya’s Delhi Weekends Call

Riya Parekh, Group Creative Manager, Schbang for Good, said, “With the world getting locked into their homes, we witnessed a rise in consumption of content across digital platforms, but why should entertainment and art be restricted to the abled population of the world? The Alt-Museum was the outcome of this simple question.

We identified the Instagram feature and latched onto the most visually-celebrated, World Photography Day to talk to the visually impaired. We are grateful to have progressive partners like Vivel who are constantly striving to use arts to push the world in a better direction. With the empowering initiative, Vivel #VoiceOfArt, it not only helps reimagine a more equitable world but also takes a step forward to make creatives a more inclusive experience for all.” (IANS)

Previous articleIndian-Origin Engineers Digitally Communicates Via Human Touch
Next articleBooks To Add In Your Bookshelf This December 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Books To Add In Your Bookshelf This December 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
With a rather turbulent year nearing a culmination, taking to books that touch upon the themes of religion, mythology, spirituality, and life lessons can...
Read more
Lead Story

Indian-Origin Engineers Digitally Communicates Via Human Touch

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Indian-origin researchers in the US has made it possible to essentially let their bodies act as the link between the card...
Read more
Business

Report: 8 Out Of 10 People Trusted Advertising Messages Across Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent study has found that eight out of 10 people trusted advertising messages across media. Accordingly, the study commissioned by the Advertising Standards...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Books To Add In Your Bookshelf This December 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With a rather turbulent year nearing a culmination, taking to books that touch upon the themes of religion, mythology, spirituality, and life lessons can...
Read more

Making Digital Art Accessible To The Visually-Impaired

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is one of the most popular social networks worldwide. This visual medium is not just a photo gallery anymore it has transformed into...
Read more

Indian-Origin Engineers Digitally Communicates Via Human Touch

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Indian-origin researchers in the US has made it possible to essentially let their bodies act as the link between the card...
Read more

Report: 8 Out Of 10 People Trusted Advertising Messages Across Media

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent study has found that eight out of 10 people trusted advertising messages across media. Accordingly, the study commissioned by the Advertising Standards...
Read more

Ashtottaram 27: OṀ GANGĀPAVIṪRABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 27 Ashtottaram 27) OṀ GANGĀPAVIṪRABHŨMYAI NAMAH: OṀ (AUM) -GAN-GAA-PA-VI-ṪRA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA ॐ गङ्गापवित्रभूम्यै नमः                    (Ganga: One who descended to this earth; Pavitra: Sanctified, purified by the performance...
Read more

The High Cost Of Cheap Fashion: Ultra Fast Fashion

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fast fashion has almost become a dirty word. With people unable to afford high-end fashion, let alone handcrafted sustainable fashion, fast fashion is what...
Read more

Celebrate The Weekend In Style With ITC Maurya’s Delhi Weekends Call

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With ITC Maurya Delhi Weekends call for extravagant indulgences! Gather with loved ones and feast on a stellar selection of western and Indian fare...
Read more

Researchers Developed A Diagnostic Tool To Detect Fatty Liver Disease

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a diagnostic tool, based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), that could be used to detect fatty liver disease or liver fibrosis. "Since...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada