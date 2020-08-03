Monday, August 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Malaika Arora Shares Some Skincare Tips With Fans
Life StyleBeauty TipsEntertainmentLead Story

Malaika Arora Shares Some Skincare Tips With Fans

Malaika took to her Instagram and shared a video

0
Malaika Arora doles out skincare tips on social media
Malaika Arora has doled out some skincare tips she follows and shared it on social media. Wikimedia Commons

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has doled out some skincare tips she follows and shared it on social media with her fans and followers.

Malaika took to her Instagram, and shared a video. In the clip, the actress is seen talking about the benefits of aloe vera and shared that she uses it on herself as her skin is very sensitive.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Alongside the video, Malaika wrote: “Skin issue is something that almost everyone in the world resonates with irrespective of their age or gender. Some have dry skin, some have oily, some have acne prone skin and some have extremely sensitive skin like I do. I have to be extremely careful of what I put in my skin cos any wrong product can do more damage than benefit.”

View this post on Instagram

Skin issue is something that almost everyone in the world resonates with irrespective of their age or gender. Some have dry skin, some have oily, some have acne prone skin and some have extremely sensitive skin like I do. I have to be extremely careful of what I put in my skin cos any wrong product can do more damage than benefit. A natural ingredient that I swear by for my skin is fresh Aloe vera gel right from my very own home garden. Fresh Aloe vera agrees with most of the skin types so anyone can try it. Just cut one piece, slice it open and scoop up the gooey goodness from within and apply it evenly on ur face like a cooling mask. Rinse it with cold water after sometime and voila! Your skin will feel fresh and smooth all day long. #AloeLove #OrganicSkinCare #HomeGarden #SkinCare

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika said she swears by fresh aloe vera gel.

She said: ” A natural ingredient that I swear by for my skin is fresh Aloe vera gel right from my very own home garden. Fresh Aloe vera agrees with most of the skin types so anyone can try it.

“Just cut one piece, slice it open and scoop up the gooey goodness from within and apply it evenly on ur face like a cooling mask. Rinse it with cold water after sometime and voila! Your skin will feel fresh and smooth all day long.”

Also Read: Game Downloads in India Increase by Nearly 1 Billion in 2nd Quarter

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora took to the comment section and wrote: “Needed this.”

She recently took to social media where she said that she takes being vegan very seriously, in a new post on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in a short green ruffled dress. The actress described her look with funny hashtags like cabbage patch and patta gobi (cabbage). (IANS)

Previous articleGame Downloads in India Increase by Nearly 1 Billion in 2nd Quarter
Next article“It’s Cool to be Kind”, Says Esha Gupta

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

‘Unfixable Vulnerability’ Found in Apple’s Secure Enclave Chip puts Users’ Data at Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new exploit has allegedly been found in Apple's Secure Enclave chip putting the data of iPhone, iPad, Mac users at risk. Chinese hackers from...
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotions After Covid Recovery, Raksha Bandhan Plans

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cine icon Amitabh Bachchan has said it is heartening to be back home from hospital after his Covid recovery. He has also revealed his...
Read more
Environment

Volcanic Eruptions Responsible for Cooling of Earth: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Analysis of sediment found in a central Texas cave in the US shows volcanic eruptions responsible for the cooling of the Earth around 13,000...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘Unfixable Vulnerability’ Found in Apple’s Secure Enclave Chip puts Users’ Data at Risk

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new exploit has allegedly been found in Apple's Secure Enclave chip putting the data of iPhone, iPad, Mac users at risk. Chinese hackers from...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotions After Covid Recovery, Raksha Bandhan Plans

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Cine icon Amitabh Bachchan has said it is heartening to be back home from hospital after his Covid recovery. He has also revealed his...
Read more

Volcanic Eruptions Responsible for Cooling of Earth: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Analysis of sediment found in a central Texas cave in the US shows volcanic eruptions responsible for the cooling of the Earth around 13,000...
Read more

Entertainment Industry has Made us Whatever we are: Ravi Dubey

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ravi Dubey says it is not easy for television actors to make it big in Bollywood. "It's not easy, because there are times certain...
Read more

“It’s Cool to be Kind”, Says Esha Gupta

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has shared some words of wisdom on social media and said that it's cool to be kind. Esha took to Instagram,...
Read more

Malaika Arora Shares Some Skincare Tips With Fans

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has doled out some skincare tips she follows and shared it on social media with her fans and followers. Malaika took...
Read more

Game Downloads in India Increase by Nearly 1 Billion in 2nd Quarter

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Global player spending in mobile games increased by 27 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of this year to $19.3 billion even as...
Read more

College Students Need to be Tested for Covid-19 in Every 2-3 Days: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To fight against novel coronavirus, researchers have revealed that college students would need to be tested for Covid-19 infection in every two to three...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada