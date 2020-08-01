Saturday, August 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Malaika Arora says she Takes Being Vegan Very Seriously
EntertainmentLead Story

Malaika Arora says she Takes Being Vegan Very Seriously

Malaika took to Instagram to share a picture

0
Malaika Arora takes being vegan very seriously
Malaika Arora takes being vegan very seriously, she says. Pinterest

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora says she takes being vegan very seriously, in a new post on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in a short green ruffled dress. The actress described her look with funny hashtags like cabbage patch and patta gobi (cabbage).

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“I take being vegan very seriously….. #cabbagepatch #gogreen #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi,” she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, the dancing diva Malaika got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: “Parents give you direction in life and support you. But our siblings also support us, and that is something we should be happy and proud about.”

Also Read: Janaka and Ashtavakra: Tale of King Janaka’s Quest for Spiritual Liberation

Malaika recalled she used to take care of Amrita when their mother was at work.

She opened up about her bond with her sister during the shoot of Sony Entertainment Television’s show “India’s Best Dancer” (IANS)

Previous articlePM Modi Pays Tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th Death Anniversary
Next articleVirat Kohli Shares Profound Message With Followers on Instagram

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian Diaspora

Indian Expats in UAE Can Now Get Their Passports Renewed in Two Days

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now get their passports renewed in two days after submitting their applications, Consul General Aman...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Naseeruddin Shah On The Dynamics Of OTT Platforms

NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah feels OTT platforms might just replace the theatre viewing experience in the future. "I have a fear that this will happen....
Read more
Entertainment

Virat Kohli Shares Profound Message With Followers on Instagram

NewsGram Desk - 0
India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a profound message with his fans and followers on Instagram. Kohli shared a black and white photograph of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Expats in UAE Can Now Get Their Passports Renewed in Two Days

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now get their passports renewed in two days after submitting their applications, Consul General Aman...
Read more

Naseeruddin Shah On The Dynamics Of OTT Platforms

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah feels OTT platforms might just replace the theatre viewing experience in the future. "I have a fear that this will happen....
Read more

Virat Kohli Shares Profound Message With Followers on Instagram

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a profound message with his fans and followers on Instagram. Kohli shared a black and white photograph of...
Read more

Malaika Arora says she Takes Being Vegan Very Seriously

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora says she takes being vegan very seriously, in a new post on social media. Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared...
Read more

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th Death Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the firebrand freedom fighters and the strongest proponent of...
Read more

Facebook Launches Music Videos on Its Platform in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook on Saturday introduced official music videos on its main platform in India, along with launching a new music destination on Facebook Watch to...
Read more

Janaka and Ashtavakra: Tale of King Janaka’s Quest for Spiritual Liberation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vishnu Makhijani It might seem a mythological tale but in reality is about the search for knowledge, liberation, enlightenment, consciousness and the questions on...
Read more

As a Muslim, Faiz Khan Should Not be Part of Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth In recent years the number of ex-Muslims has been rising all over the world. On Twitter, hashtags like “Awesome without Allah” or...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada