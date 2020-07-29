Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Malaika Arora Gives ‘How to Wear Mask Correctly’ Tutorial

Malaika Arora has given a tutorial on social media on how to wear a mask correctly

Malaika Arora shows how to wear a mask correctly
Malaika took to Instagram to share three pictures of herself showing the right way a mask is worn. Wikimedia Commons

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has given a tutorial on social media on how to wear a mask correctly.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures of herself showing the right way a mask is worn. The first picture shows Malaika’s nose and mouth properly covered with the mask. Over the picture a right tick mark is made.

Showing how not to wear a mask, Malaika in one image has her nose out of the mask, while in another image her mask is on her chin exposing her mouth and nose.

“Please wear a mask n wear it the correct way . Protect urself and others,” she wrote alongside the image.

Malaika recently stepped out for shooting amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She took to social media and posted her experience of resuming work after four months of lockdown. (IANS)

Previous articleMigraine – The Killer Of All Headaches
Next articleVarious Indications Of Toxic Work Surroundings

