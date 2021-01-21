Thursday, January 21, 2021
Maldives The Most Preferred Holiday Destination For India
Lead Story

Maldives The Most Preferred Holiday Destination For India

Incoming travelers from India to the Maldives were largely influenced by Bollywood celebrities opting for stays

0
Maldives
Maldives opened its borders on July 15, 2020. Pixabay

India has always been a key market for the Maldives. Since the reopening of the borders, the arrival statistics have shown gradual and constant growth. As per the statistics of the Ministry of Tourism, the Republic of Maldives, by the end of 2020 India became the number one source market with 62,905 Indian tourists holidaying in the island country, thus accounting for 11.3 percent of the total market share.

In 2019, India was in second place, following China. This growth accelerated due to various travel restrictions amid COVID-19 and the air travel bubble that was initiated between India and Maldives. This created a positive pathway for additional flights from India giving much-required opportunities for travelers to visit the Maldives.

After India, Russia secured second place with 61,388 tourists, followed by the UK with 52,716 tourists accounting for 11.1 percent and 9.5 percent of the total market share respectively. The Maldives opened its borders on July 15, 2020, with strict safety measures for travelers. Resorts, liveaboards, and guesthouses have opened their doors for tourists in line with HPA guidelines.

maldives

The Maldives has become an ideal location for traveling. Pixabay

The Maldives has become an ideal location for traveling, as it is geographically blessed by its isolated nature, making it one of the safest destinations to travel to right now. Incoming travelers from India to the Maldives were largely influenced by Bollywood celebrities opting for stays at high-end resorts and organically promoting the destination.

ALSO READ: Experience Calm Sunsets of LA and Maldives Virtually

According to Thoyyib Mohamed, MD, MMPRC, “Despite the pandemic, Maldives tourism has done well. We expected a good last quarter for tourism, but the results were beyond expectations in December. India has always been our focus market. Over the last few years, Maldives has very rapidly ascended the list of the most preferred holiday destination for Indians.

During this unprecedented time, we had to re-strategize our marketing activities in order to accommodate the current trends and in order to gain the maximum out of our market efforts. We have constantly attempted to study the consumers’ behavior accordingly and plan for our efforts for 2021.”The  Maldives recorded 555,399 arrivals in 2020 and achieved their target of 500,000 arrivals for the year. For 2021, the authorities are targeting 1.5 million arrivals. (IANS)

