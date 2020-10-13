Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Man Gets Infected By COVID For Second Time With More Severe Symptoms

US Man Got Infected By COVID Twice

A man got re-infected by COVID for the first time in the US and fifth time in the world. Pixabay

A 25-year-old man in the US has caught COVID twice, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, indicating exposure to the virus may not translate to total immunity.

According to the Lancet, it is the first confirmed case of a US patient becoming reinfected with COVID, and the fifth known case reported worldwide.

In a case study, the patient from Washoe County in Nevada, had two positive tests for SARS-CoV-2, the first on April 18, 2020, and the second on June 5, 2020, separated by two negative tests done during follow-up in May 2020.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Genomic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 showed genetically significant differences between each variant associated with each instance of infection. The second infection was symptomatically more severe than the first,” the study authors from the University of Nevada, wrote.

The researchers revealed that the patient presented to a community testing event held by the Washoe County Health District on April 18, 2020.

He had symptoms consistent with viral infection (sore throat, cough, headache, nausea, and diarrhea), which had started on March 25.

The patient had no history of clinically significant underlying conditions, and no indications of compromised immunity were identified.

During isolation, the patient’s symptoms resolved (reported on April 27, 2020) and he continued to feel well until May 28, 2020.

On May 31, 2020, the patient sought care at an urgent care center with self-reported fever, headache, dizziness, cough, nausea, and diarrhea, at which time chest radiography was done and he was discharged home.

Five days later (on June 5, 2020), the patient presented to a primary care doctor and was found to be hypoxic with shortness of breath. He was instructed to go to the emergency department after the provision of oxygen.

“Genetic discordance of the two SARS-CoV-2 specimens was greater than could be accounted for by short-term in vivo evolution,” the researchers wrote.

These findings suggest that the patient was infected by SARS-CoV-2 on two separate occasions by a genetically distinct virus. Thus, previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 might not guarantee total immunity in all cases.

Also Read: Climate Change Is Equal to More Weather Disasters Every Year: UN

“All individuals, whether previously diagnosed with COVID or not, should take identical precautions to avoid infection with SARS-CoV-2. The implications of reinfections could be relevant for vaccine development and application,” they noted. (IANS)

