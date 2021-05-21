Friday, May 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture Mandala Art: Know About This Mindful Craft
Indian History & CultureLead StoryReligionWorld

Mandala Art: Know About This Mindful Craft

Many religions, including Hinduism, Buddhism, and Christianity, consider the mandala to be a divine icon

0
mandala
If you've ever been to a Buddhist temple or admired religious art from Asia, there's a good chance you've seen mandala art. Pixabay

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

Mandalas have been a common art form and social media theme lately. Circular patterns have been increasingly popular in recent years, appearing in everything from dream catchers and adult coloring books to tapestries and flash tattoos. However, there is more to this art form than mere aesthetics.

The Sanskrit word mandala means “circle.” The circle patterns reflect the notion that in life everything is interconnected. Mandalas come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They’re usually made out of paper or fabric, drawn with threads on a board, fashioned out of bronze, or carved out of stone.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Many religions, including Hinduism, Buddhism, and Christianity, consider the mandala to be a divine icon. If you’ve ever been to a Buddhist temple or admired religious art from Asia, there’s a good chance you’ve seen mandala art.

mandala
The Sanskrit word mandala literally means “circle.” Pixabay

History of Mandala

In 563 B.C.E., Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, was born in Nepal. After becoming mindful of human pain, Gautama fled his kingdom and found enlightenment through meditation and reflective action, according to popular beliefs. He started preaching his teachings throughout India, gaining devout followers, and finally founding the first sangha, or Buddhist monastic society. These Buddhist monks introduced Buddhism to other countries when they traveled the Silk Road, an ancient network of trading routes connecting East and West. They took mandalas with them and spread the tradition of painting these sacred works of art across Asia.

The circle patterns reflect the notion that in life everything is interconnected. Pixabay

Buddhism appeared in China by the first century C.E., according to archaeological testimonies. Whereas the religion arrived in Korea in the fourth century C.E. from China, and it spread to Japan in the middle of the sixth century C.E. from Korea. Buddhism had spread across Southeast Asia by the first century C.E., and became increasingly important in Indonesia during the seventh and eighth centuries C.E. In the seventh century C.E.,  The art form has now made it all over the world, including New York City.

Significance

Mandalas are significant in cultures all over the world, and they serve as a sign of wholeness, which we sometimes miss in our hectic lives. Mandalas are a form of meditation used by Tibetan Buddhists to heal and enlighten their minds. Buddhist monks perform a ceremony in which they make mandalas out of colored sand, starting in the middle and going outwards, using metal tools called ‘Chak-pur’ to carefully position each grain of sand in the correct location.

Mandala
Mandalas are a form of meditation used by Tibetan Buddhists to heal and enlighten their minds. Pixabay

But, while the meticulous method is impressive in and of itself, it’s the conclusion that’s the most intriguing. The monks use a paintbrush to destroy the sand patterns after hours of making them. They pull the brush from the circle’s circumference to the middle. What is the reason for this? Well, to embody a fundamental idea that life is fleeting and we can enjoy the perfection that is right in front of us without missing it when it’s no longer there.

ALSO READ: ‘Temples of India’ is a fascinating way to understand science of Geometry and Architecture

Spiritual benefits mandala art

Mandalas are most often used as a method of meditation for gaining wisdom from the inside. Mandalas are abstract symbols that can offer profound inner change when meditated on. So the first move is to find a mandala that you really like. Then you concentrate on the purpose you want to put into your life, and then you softly gaze at the mandala’s beautiful designs. If your mind wanders to everyday worries, simply return your attention to the art’s beauty.

Mandala
Mandalas are most often used as a method of meditation for gaining wisdom from the inside. Pixabay

Through being drawn into the patterns and colors of the mandala, you should be able to focus all of your attention on it. Gradually, you may become calmer, and you may have a sense of lightness and intuitive feelings. Allow yourself to drift with it, and if your mind goes places, simply relax and return your eyes to the mandala. When you first begin meditating on a mandala, start with 5 minutes and eventually increase to 15 minutes as you gain experience.

Previous articleMyanmar’s Muslim Minority Might Get A Brief Reprieve
Next articleHow Harmful Is Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Today?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How Harmful Is Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Today?

NewsGram Desk - 0
A decade ago, a massive tsunami crashed into the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Three of its reactors melted down, leaving it looking like...
Read more
Lead Story

Myanmar’s Muslim Minority Might Get A Brief Reprieve

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ralph Jennings Myanmar’s military government, seen as the chief force behind previous long-term violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority, is leaving the population alone for now as...
Read more
Lead Story

Know About Joseph Rainey, The First Black Congressman

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chris Simkins Lorna Rainey can only imagine what it was like for her great-grandfather to walk into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., 151 years...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Harmful Is Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Today?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A decade ago, a massive tsunami crashed into the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Three of its reactors melted down, leaving it looking like...
Read more

Mandala Art: Know About This Mindful Craft

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Mandalas have been a common art form and social media theme lately. Circular patterns have been increasingly popular in recent years, appearing...
Read more

Myanmar’s Muslim Minority Might Get A Brief Reprieve

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ralph Jennings Myanmar’s military government, seen as the chief force behind previous long-term violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority, is leaving the population alone for now as...
Read more

Know About Joseph Rainey, The First Black Congressman

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chris Simkins Lorna Rainey can only imagine what it was like for her great-grandfather to walk into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., 151 years...
Read more

COVID-19 And Our Hormones Are Strongly Linked: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The human body's endocrine system that makes hormones is strongly involved in the SARS-Cov-2 infection -- the virus behind Covid-19 -- so much so...
Read more

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima: “The Panchen Lama Controversy”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For the past 26 years, followers of Tibetan Buddhism have been waiting patiently for a glimpse of their spiritual leader, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, The...
Read more

How Assessment Techniques Make Online Learning Effective And Engaging?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Online learning is a significant investment for those willing to advance their careers, upgrade their skill set, or change careers while pursuing...
Read more

Know How New Amsterdam Became New York

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht New York, also known as the 'Big Apple' or the 'City That Never Sleeps,' is one of the busiest cities in the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada