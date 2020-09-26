76% Marathi Singles Take Their Own Decision on Marriage

Data revealed fascinating insights on Maharashtrians and their partner preferences while choosing for their marriage.

Marathi Matrimony one of the leading matchmaking services for Marathis, from Bharat Matrimony, studied the demographic patterns of lakhs of registered users. Highlights from the research, which had a user base comprised of 30 percent women and 70 percent men, reveal:

Individuals are increasingly taking marriage decisions into their own hands as is evident from the fact that 76 percent of the matrimony profiles are created by the individuals themselves, with only about 7 percent created by parents and the rest by siblings and others.

Interestingly, 55 percent of women and 61 percent of men were open to looking for a partner outside their caste.

The preferred countries for members open to seeking life partners living overseas were the USA, Germany, Canada, and France.

Twenty-six percent of women and 7 percent of men were looking for life partners whose educational qualification is Masters or above.

The top professions for men were “Business Owners and Entrepreneurs”, followed by Executives and Supervisors. Among women registrants, it was Software Professionals followed by “Executives”.

The top five cities within Maharashtra that witnessed a maximum number of registrations are Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar. For Marathis living outside the state, the top cities with the highest number of registrations are Bengaluru, Belgaum, Hyderabad, Surat, and Vadodara.

Commenting on the trend, Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO, Matrimony.com said, “Over 20 years, MarathiMatrimony has earned the trust of lakhs of Marathis to become the No. 1 choice when it comes to finding a life partner. We are fast-growing our user base amongst the Marathi community across the globe and continue to improve the service for them.” (IANS)