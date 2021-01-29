Martyrs’ Day 2021: Here’s Why “Shaheed Diwas” is Observed!

Martyrs’ Day is witnessed every year on 30th January every year to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. The Martyrs’ Day is popularly known as “Shaheed Diwas” to pay homage to the valiant Freedom Fighters of India who laid their lives in the struggle for India’s independence.

Significance of Martyrs’ Day

The Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in the year 1948, one year ahead of India’s independence. To pay a tribute to “Bapu”, who urged citizens to follow the path of “Ahimsa” (Non-Violence), Martyrs’ Day is observed every year on 30th January.

Primarily, the Martyrs’ Day is also observed in India on 23rd March every year to pay respect to the Bravehearts Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, who was hanged death on this day in the year 1931 for the sake of their love for the motherland.

How Martyrs’ Day 2021 is going to be observed!

The central government of India has instructed all the States and Union Territories (UTs) to observe two minutes of silence at 11 AM on January 30 to pay respect to those who lost their lives during the struggle for India’s Independence.

“Silence should be observed & work & movement stopped for 2 minutes throughout the country at 11 am on 30th,” the union ministry of Home Affairs said in its notification.

The following standing instructions have been decreed down for commemmoration of the Martyrs’ day in the country:

Silence should be observed and work and movement stopped for two minutes throughout the Country at 11.00 am.

Wherever feasible, the commencement and termination of the two minutes’ silence period should be indicated by sound of siren or Army guns. To indicate the commencement of the two minutes’ silence, sirens should be sounded from 10:59 hrs till 11:00 hrs and after two minutes, all clear sirens should again be sounded from 11:02 hours till 11:03 hours. This procedure may be adopted where sirens exist.

On hearing the signal (wherever available), all persons would stand up and observe the silence.

At places where no signal systems are available, suitable instructions can be issued to all concerned for observing the silence for two minutes at 11.00 am.

Graphical Content and Written Content by: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)