Thursday, September 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Masaba Gupta Says She Has Two Personalities
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead StoryLife Style

Masaba Gupta Says She Has Two Personalities

Masaba Gupta: I try to maintain balance between commercial and artistic life

0
Masaba
Gupta's design aesthetic has been defined as a blend of contemporary and traditional with modernity taking the upper hand. She specializes in ethnic wear for women and uses silk, chiffon and cotton as well as rich embroidery work. Pinterest

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says she has two personalities, one where she is a social butterfly and the other when she is at ease with her mother, actress Neena Gupta.

“Masaba Gupta has two different personalities — one in front of people, where I socialise, come across as hobnobbing, and am a social butterfly, and the other when I am at ease in my house or with my mom,” she said.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter for more updates.

“I always try to maintain balance between my commercial and artistic life where I do absolutely nothing, and then I have a life full of drama, events, celebrating people and many other things. I have this Yogi life on the side. The title of the series ‘Masaba Masaba’ is because of my dual personality,” she added.

Masaba
Masaba Gupta shared the screen for the first time with her mother Neena Gupta in a show on Netflix – Masaba Masaba. In the semi fictional series the duo were seen showing glimpses of their lives with fashion and film. Pinterest

The designer has opened up parts of her life for a fictionalised series “Masaba Masaba”. In the Netflix show, fashion designer and her mother Neena play their fictionalised versions. The show takes one inside the truth behind the picture-perfect smiles, while exploring her divorce, her bond with her mother, the fickle nature of showbiz and the after-effects of blind items.

Also Read: I’ve Been Getting Offers to Join Politics From Past 10 Years: Sonu Sood

The show, also starring Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra, released on August 28. (IANS)

Previous articleGoogle Makes Covid-19 Related Searches Available For Researchers
Next articleWashington Ranked As Best Worker-Friendly State In US Amidst Covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

“Why Mumbai is Feeling Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?”, Asks Kangana

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems...
Read more
Lead Story

Making Healthy Living a Way of Life Can Help Us Stay Happy: David Beckham

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Football legend David Beckham feels that it has never been more important to stay both mentally and physically fit than before. He...
Read more
Lead Story

Tips To Consider When Choosing Art For Your Home: Hemil Parikh

NewsGram Desk - 0
Works of art can be inspiring, there is no wonder why beautiful art makes it to home interiors and personal spaces. Striking and meaningful...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,165FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

“Why Mumbai is Feeling Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?”, Asks Kangana

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems...
Read more

Making Healthy Living a Way of Life Can Help Us Stay Happy: David Beckham

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Football legend David Beckham feels that it has never been more important to stay both mentally and physically fit than before. He...
Read more

Tips To Consider When Choosing Art For Your Home: Hemil Parikh

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Works of art can be inspiring, there is no wonder why beautiful art makes it to home interiors and personal spaces. Striking and meaningful...
Read more

Permanent Hair Dye Can Increase Risk of Cancer in Women: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Women who use permanent hair dye products, kindly take note. Researchers have found that permanent hair dye can slightly increase the risk of some...
Read more

Lotus Herbals Announces Its Entry Into Premium Ayurveda And Beauty Space

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Beauty care company Lotus Herbals has announced its entry into the premium Ayurvedic wellness and beauty space with the acquisition of Vedicare Ayurveda, owner...
Read more

Covid-19 Has Tripled Depression Symptoms Among Adults: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that Covid-19 pandemic has likely tripled depression symptoms among adults. The study, published in the journal...
Read more

In Conversation With Medha Aich: Journey From Guwahati to Bombay

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Medha Aich is an actor who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the movie 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. The film has been directed by Debamitra...
Read more

Washington Ranked As Best Worker-Friendly State In US Amidst Covid-19

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Washington has been ranked as the best worker-friendly state in the US amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report by Oxfam America. In...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,165FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x