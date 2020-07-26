Sunday, July 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19

Researchers have developed a free mobile app which will allow scientists to digitally detect Covid-19 through wearable devices

0
Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19
The researchers will analyse the data including heart rate and activity when a participant reports feeling ill or tests positive for Covid-19. Pixabay

In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a free mobile app which will allow scientists to investigate the use of wearable devices like fitbit and smartphones for digital detection of Covid-19.

The research team has created the ‘Mass Science’ app that allows Covid-Collab study participants to connect wearables, such as Fitbit devices, and share data including heart rate, activity and sleep. Participants can also use the app to provide information on geographic location, mood, and mental health in addition to Covid-19 symptoms and a diagnosis if they have tested positive for the disease.

“With a lack of information on who is infected in the population, especially asymptomatic, we are investigating how wearable data can be used to detect Covid-19,” said study lead author Amos Folarin from the King’s College London in the UK.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Having a cheap, continuous digital test for infection could be a game-changer,” Folarin added.

According to the study, with the help of the app, the researchers will analyse the data including heart rate and activity when a participant reports feeling ill or tests positive for Covid-19.

Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19
Resting heart rate data and other key health indicators from wearables have the potential to identify flu-like illness before symptoms emerge. Pixabay

By looking for differences in the data during the time of reported illness compared with their normal healthy periods, they aim to develop a potential digital test for early warning signs of coronavirus. If a Fitbit user was previously ill or diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past, they can use the study app to share their historical data covering this period of illness.

The more people the Covid-Collab study can recruit the better capability researchers will have to understand key scientific questions, the team said. Early research shows that resting heart rate data and other key health indicators from wearables have the potential to identify flu-like illness before symptoms emerge.

Also Read: Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid

Covid-Collab researchers will analyse heart rate, activity data and location data to look for signals of illness in participants who report in-app having tested positive for Covid-19 or experience known symptoms.

If a signal can be validated by the study, with further development this could form the basis of a continuous monitoring system that sends users alerts when they might be experiencing early symptoms, including elevated resting heart rate, of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. According to the team, this would be a valuable tool to help stem the spread of the virus.

“When you indicate you are experiencing symptoms in the app, we’ll be able to look at your data before, during and after this period and compare it to your healthy baseline data,” the study authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleMake Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid
Next articleBinge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more
Entertainment

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just your eyes that are vulnerable to damage when exposed to audio-visual stimuli for too long. Binging on television and online shows...
Read more

Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a free mobile app which will allow scientists to investigate the use of wearable...
Read more

Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Nutrition for kids plays a vital role in their lives. With the rise of snacking nowadays thanks to the lockdown, kids today...
Read more

Heart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the number of heart transplants is declining sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, even in areas with lower infection rates. The study,...
Read more

Hand Sanitizers May Cause Hand Dermatitis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hand sanitizers have irrefutably become the most important thing in our lives to protect ourselves during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; the other things include...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada