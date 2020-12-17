Thursday, December 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Max Group's Antara Launched A Care Home Facility For Seniors
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Max Group’s Antara Launched A Care Home Facility For Seniors

The Care Home offerings include Recuperative Care, Assisted Living, and Rehabilitation

0
care home facility
A 37-bedded care home facility in South Delhi. Pixabay

Keeping with its recent announcement to invest over Rs 300 crores across residences for seniors, care homes, and care-at-home services in the next three to four years, Antara, a part of the Max Group, has launched a 37-bedded care home facility in South Delhi’s Sylvan colony, Greater Kailash. This is the second such facility after Gurugram.

Globally, assisted care services is an established and sought-after category, especially in markets such as Japan, Singapore, the US, and many parts of Europe. India is still at a nascent stage but the demand for Assisted Care Services is expected to pick up due to the increase in the mass affluent elder population, quite a few of whom are seeking specialized services and solutions to their changing needs. The Covid-19 outbreak has accelerated the demand for dependable and professional services and solutions for seniors.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Antara said will be setting up a chain of 30-35 such facilities including memory care homes, in the next 3-4 years. The care home services cater to seniors over the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues.

The homes provide healthcare and monitoring services with round the clock nursing support from medically trained care professionals, daily doctor consults, vital monitoring, medication administration and emergency response protocol, nutritionally assisted meals, regular physical activity, physiotherapy, and counseling sessions.

care home facility
The care home services cater to seniors over the age of 55. Pixabay

“The Care Home offerings include Recuperative Care, Assisted Living, and Rehabilitation. Recuperative Care focuses on pre-and post-hospitalization recovery, while Assisted Living provides facilities and services for elders who need support in their daily living needs. The Rehabilitation services consist of physiotherapy and wellness programs designed to keep seniors mentally and physically fit,” Max Group-owned Antara said in a statement.

As per, Rajit Mehta, MD, and CEO, Antara said, the new Care Home launch is a part of a commitment to invest in creating best in class experience for seniors, ensuring happy and hassle-free aging for them.

ALSO READ: Ring Can Be Reliably Used To Detect The Onset Of Fevers

“Besides, the problems faced by seniors in recent times, due to the lockdown and the spike in the COVID-19 cases convinced us to fast-track the opening of the new care home facility in South Delhi. The encouraging response we are receiving for this facility also validates our hyperlocal approach and the geographic significance of the current location. The proximity to hospitals, for example, is a conscious effort to remain accessible to people who need recuperative care services. With Max Group’s experience in healthcare and hospitality, we are well-positioned to cater to all senior care needs.”

The care homes have common facilities such as dining spaces, activity spaces, and lounge areas well-equipped with senior-specific details in addition to regular engagement activities. Residents will be served nutritionally assisted meals in a homely environment. They will have access to specially designed care plans for the duration of their stay under the consultation of in-house and external doctors, said the company. (IANS)

Previous articleIndia Introduces A Framework To Protect Itself From Cyber Attacks
Next articleThe Ultimate 12 Step Guide To Ace Your Makeup

RELATED ARTICLES

India

5 Life Lessons One Can Learn From Bhagavad Gita

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal The Bhagavad Gita is also known as Gita which is a 700 verse Hindu Scripture from Mahabharat. It is a discourse that...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: Pandemic Severely Disrupts Sleep, Ups Stress

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is seriously affecting sleep habits, increasing stress and anxiety, and further...
Read more
Lead Story

New Experiences To Witness In New Zealand In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to stand amongst rugby legends, walk alongside New Zealand's first discoverer, or get lost in the fantastical world of cinematic magic? While we...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Life Lessons One Can Learn From Bhagavad Gita

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal The Bhagavad Gita is also known as Gita which is a 700 verse Hindu Scripture from Mahabharat. It is a discourse that...
Read more

Study: Pandemic Severely Disrupts Sleep, Ups Stress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is seriously affecting sleep habits, increasing stress and anxiety, and further...
Read more

New Experiences To Witness In New Zealand In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to stand amongst rugby legends, walk alongside New Zealand's first discoverer, or get lost in the fantastical world of cinematic magic? While we...
Read more

The Ultimate 12 Step Guide To Ace Your Makeup

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
It's true when people say; there are no rules on how to apply makeup. Whether you like to do your foundation before or after...
Read more

Max Group’s Antara Launched A Care Home Facility For Seniors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping with its recent announcement to invest over Rs 300 crores across residences for seniors, care homes, and care-at-home services in the next three...
Read more

India Introduces A Framework To Protect Itself From Cyber Attacks

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In a significant decision, India on Wednesday introduced its first and biggest framework to protect itself from cyber attacks, data theft, and other virtual...
Read more

Don’t Get Caught Out Buying A T-Mobile Device, This Simple Tip Will Save You A Fortune

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Austin Hode You’d be forgiven if when asked to recall something poignant about 2003 you struggled somewhat, it wasn’t perhaps the most standout of...
Read more

Where To Farm Renown In WoW Shadowlands

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Daisy M. Marino The new World of Warcraft expansion brings along a new type of reputation, Renown, to farm. It’s a currency like WoW gold,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada