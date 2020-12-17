Max Group’s Antara Launched A Care Home Facility For Seniors

Keeping with its recent announcement to invest over Rs 300 crores across residences for seniors, care homes, and care-at-home services in the next three to four years, Antara, a part of the Max Group, has launched a 37-bedded care home facility in South Delhi’s Sylvan colony, Greater Kailash. This is the second such facility after Gurugram.

Globally, assisted care services is an established and sought-after category, especially in markets such as Japan, Singapore, the US, and many parts of Europe. India is still at a nascent stage but the demand for Assisted Care Services is expected to pick up due to the increase in the mass affluent elder population, quite a few of whom are seeking specialized services and solutions to their changing needs. The Covid-19 outbreak has accelerated the demand for dependable and professional services and solutions for seniors.

Antara said will be setting up a chain of 30-35 such facilities including memory care homes, in the next 3-4 years. The care home services cater to seniors over the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues.

The homes provide healthcare and monitoring services with round the clock nursing support from medically trained care professionals, daily doctor consults, vital monitoring, medication administration and emergency response protocol, nutritionally assisted meals, regular physical activity, physiotherapy, and counseling sessions.

“The Care Home offerings include Recuperative Care, Assisted Living, and Rehabilitation. Recuperative Care focuses on pre-and post-hospitalization recovery, while Assisted Living provides facilities and services for elders who need support in their daily living needs. The Rehabilitation services consist of physiotherapy and wellness programs designed to keep seniors mentally and physically fit,” Max Group-owned Antara said in a statement.

As per, Rajit Mehta, MD, and CEO, Antara said, the new Care Home launch is a part of a commitment to invest in creating best in class experience for seniors, ensuring happy and hassle-free aging for them.

“Besides, the problems faced by seniors in recent times, due to the lockdown and the spike in the COVID-19 cases convinced us to fast-track the opening of the new care home facility in South Delhi. The encouraging response we are receiving for this facility also validates our hyperlocal approach and the geographic significance of the current location. The proximity to hospitals, for example, is a conscious effort to remain accessible to people who need recuperative care services. With Max Group’s experience in healthcare and hospitality, we are well-positioned to cater to all senior care needs.”

The care homes have common facilities such as dining spaces, activity spaces, and lounge areas well-equipped with senior-specific details in addition to regular engagement activities. Residents will be served nutritionally assisted meals in a homely environment. They will have access to specially designed care plans for the duration of their stay under the consultation of in-house and external doctors, said the company. (IANS)