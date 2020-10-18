Sunday, October 18, 2020
Maximize The Glow Of Your Skin This Festive Season

Regular usage of skincare routine provides a healthy skin

skin glow
Keep your skin Hydrated and supple. Flickr

The country has woken up to the festivities. With the merry-making comes the indulgence on makeup. Beginning the festive season from Navratri, Durga Puja through Diwali and on to Christmas, it’s that time of the year when you get dressed and look your best with your glow on the skin.

In an attempt to look your best, your skin goes through a lot during this time, so it is important to keep your skin hydrated and supple.

Here are a few tips to maximize the glow for your skin by using some of the finest skin care products, shared by Kiehls India.

Day Regime-AM

Cleanser: Start your day by cleaning your face. Wash your face by using a light cleanser which will refresh your face before you start with your other skincare regime.

Toning: Skin toning is an important part of the regime that helps take the tiredness away. A toner should gently cleanse and refresh facial skin without harsh synthetic drying agents. It should soothe and improve the feel of your skin helping you retain the natural glow and radiance of the skin

Eye Cream: Moisturizing the eye is an important step that a lot of people miss out on. Gently moisturizing the under-eye area with an eye cream provides hydration to the eyes.

Face Moisturizer: Keeping the skin hydrated becomes an essential part of your skincare regimes especially during the festivities when your regime has gone for a toss; to retain the glow a well-hydrated moisturizer is your go-to solution.

skin glow
Usage of the finest skin care products provides a glow on the skin. Flickr

Overall Moisturizer: A rich non-greasy hydrating body moisturizer is all you need along with drinking the right amount of water throughout the day to get you through the festive daze with awesomely glowing and radiant skin.

UV Protection- Add to your regime by protecting your skin against UV rays, pollution, and dirt by using a light sunscreen. The right sunscreen not only protects the skin from harmful UV rays but also helps in reducing aging

Youthful Skin: To maintain the suppleness of your skin and to ensure it looks youthful and spot-free through late-night parties & pandal hopping use the Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Serum. This Serum evens skin tone and diminishes dark spots to impart overall radiance and luminosity to the skin.

Night Time -PM

The same regime of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing needs to be done at night. Additionally, a nighttime facial oil can be used which visibly restores the appearance of the skin and makes it soft. (IANS)

