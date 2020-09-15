Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story MC20: Maserati's New Era for a Car With a Racing DNA
Lead StoryLife StyleScience & Technology

MC20: Maserati’s New Era for a Car With a Racing DNA

The new MC20 will be connected at all times with the Maserati Connect program

0
MC20: Maserati's New Era for a Car With a Racing DNA
The MC20 (Maserati Corse 2020) has incredible aerodynamic efficiency, which conceals a sporty soul, with the new Nettuno engine. IANS

If your only fix is a pair oft wheels, then it doesn’t get hotter than this, Maserati launched the MC20 a 100 per cent Made in Modena and 100 percent Made in Italy.

It is believed that this launch marks the beginning of Maserati’s new Era for a car with a racing DNA presented to the world in Modena during the “MMXX: Time to be audacious” event.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The MC20 (Maserati Corse 2020) has incredible aerodynamic efficiency, which conceals a sporty soul, with the new Nettuno engine, a 630 horsepower V6 with torque of 730 Nm that delivers 0-100 km/h acceleration in under 2,9 seconds and a top speed over 325 km an hour. An engine that signals Maserati’s return to producing its own power units after a hiatus of more than 20 years.

MC20: Maserati's New Era for a Car With a Racing DNA
Nettuno, the first engine in this new chapter of the Trident’s history, is the MC20’s twin turbo V6. Pinterest

Extremely lightweight under 1,500 kg (kerb weight), and thanks to its power output of 630 hp it comes out best in class in weight/power ratio, at just 2.33 kg/hp. This record is achieved through the use of choice quality materials, exploiting all the potentials of carbon fibre without any sacrifices with regard to comfort.

Nettuno, the first engine in this new chapter of the Trident’s history, is the MC20’s twin turbo V6, a technologic gem already awarded an international patent, which puts the MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion) technology, the ground-breaking combustion system developed in-house, onto the world’s roads.

In fact, MC20 was designed in Modena and will be built at the Viale Ciro Menotti plant, where the Trident’s models have been built for more than 80 years. The new production line, created in the spaces where the GranTurismo and GranCabrio models were assembled until November 2019, is now ready for action in the historic plant. The site also features a new paintshop incorporating innovative, environment-friendly technologies. Nettuno will also be built in Modena, at the newly established Maserati Engine Lab.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: यश किसे मानते हैं अपनी सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि? 

It’s design was produced in about 24 months, with the involvement from the outset, in an innovative approach, of a team of Maserati Innovation Lab engineers, technical specialists from the Maserati Engine Lab and designers from the Maserati Style Centre.

The Virtual Vehicle Dynamics Development system, which includes the use of one of the world’s most advanced dynamic simulators, was developed in-house by the Maserati Innovation Lab and is based on a complex mathematical model called Virtual Car. This method allowed performance of 97 percent of dynamic tests, optimising development times. The car was then fine-tuned in the best Maserati tradition with exhaustive track and road test-driving sessions in the most widely varying conditions of use.

MC20: Maserati's New Era for a Car With a Racing DNA
MC20 was designed in Modena and will be built at the Viale Ciro Menotti plant, where the Trident’s models have been built for more than 80 years. (Representational Image). Unsplash

The butterfly doors are not only stunningly beautiful but also functional, as they improve the car’s ergonomics and enable optimal access to and from the cabin. The aerodynamics were designed through over two thousand man-hours in the Dallara Wind Tunnel and more than a thousand CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulations, which enabled the creation of a genuine work of art. The resulting car has a sleek line, with no mobile appendages but just a discreet rear spoiler that improves downforce without detracting from the MC20’s beauty. The CX is more under 0,38.

Also Read: Lack of Regulation: A Problem for the Indian Diagnostic Industry

The new MC20 will be connected at all times with the Maserati Connect program. The full range of services includes connected navigation, Alexa and Wifi Hotspot and can also be managed through the Maserati Connect smartphone or smartwatch App.

The production launch is scheduled for the end the current year with orders are being accepted from the 10th September. (IANS)

Previous article20% Cardiac Patients Not Visiting Hospitals Due To Fear Of Covid-19: Report
Next articleEyeSight Issues Rising Among Children

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Mr. Bean Turns 30: Here’s What Rowan Atkinson Has to Say

NewsGram Desk - 0
The popular Rowan Atkinson-starrer series, Mr. Bean, has completed a 30-year run. The English comedian star said he always believed that the show had...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Turmeric To Reduce Knee Pain In Patients With Knee Osteoarthritis

NewsGram Desk - 0
An extract of Curcuma longa (CL) or turmeric has been found to be more effective than placebo for reducing knee pain in patients with...
Read more
Education

Schools Scramble to Find Replacements as Teachers Start Opting Out

NewsGram Desk - 0
With many teachers opting out of returning to the classroom because of the coronavirus, schools around the U.S. are scrambling to find replacements and,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,153FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mr. Bean Turns 30: Here’s What Rowan Atkinson Has to Say

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The popular Rowan Atkinson-starrer series, Mr. Bean, has completed a 30-year run. The English comedian star said he always believed that the show had...
Read more

Turmeric To Reduce Knee Pain In Patients With Knee Osteoarthritis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An extract of Curcuma longa (CL) or turmeric has been found to be more effective than placebo for reducing knee pain in patients with...
Read more

Schools Scramble to Find Replacements as Teachers Start Opting Out

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With many teachers opting out of returning to the classroom because of the coronavirus, schools around the U.S. are scrambling to find replacements and,...
Read more

Racism Exists, But We Have To Stop It: Paris Saint-Germain Striker Neymar

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar has said he could not leave the field without responding to Alvaro Gonzalez after claiming the officials ignored his...
Read more

Wearing Masks Could be More Important Than Previously Thought

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic could be a more important part of the arsenal against the virus than previously thought. An article...
Read more

Anubhav Sinha Opens Up on the Issue of Favouritism, Nepotism

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha feels the raging debate over nepotism, which has found fresh steam after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is overrated. ...
Read more

Pre-Existing Inequalities Should be Effectively Addressed to Build a Better World: UN Human Rights Chief

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 and the resulting multifaceted crisis have unmasked the strong link between race, ethnicity, socio-economic status and health outcomes, and the pre-existing inequalities...
Read more

EyeSight Issues Rising Among Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With children spending more time on computers and mobile phones for online classes and gaming, cases of eyesight problems are on the rise. Children and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,153FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada