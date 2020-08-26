Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Me Time With DIY Spas At Home

Me time
You may think "it's all about me" is selfish. But consider this: Other people benefit from your "me time," too. Unsplash

Do It Yourself spas have become an essential part of “Me time”, as we juggle work from home and living at work (for most of us during the lockdown). Melissa Hughe, National Technical Head of Schwarzkopf Professional, shares some some quality tips to get help you make the most of your hair spa and enjoy your ‘Me time’.

1. Keep products, tools, towels ready. Create a relaxing environment – relaxing music, candles, essential oils. It is important to relax your mind before any spa session.

2. Ensure your hair is completely detangled. Cleanse your hair thoroughly with the shampoo (twice if required) to get the full effect of the spa mask.

3. Apply the mask generously on your scalp and hair.

Massage – Scalp massage with finger tips, pressure as per your liking, circular movements and pressure point techniques are most enjoyable. Build a rhythm moving your fingertips over your entire scalp in a repeated pattern (moving from hairline to nape and vice versa).

Me time
Fitting in time for yourself is essential to do your healthy habits. Take charge of your health and happiness, and you’ll lower your stress, become more productive, and have more energy. Unsplash

For the hair, lengths use a wide-tooth comb for uniform distribution of the cream and a downward milking action to allow product absorption and smoothing of the hair cuticles.

Secure your hair with a clip and wrap a fresh hot towel. Enjoy for 10 minutes. The hot towel will improve better penetration of the product into your hair and enhance blood circulation.

4. Apply a little water, emulsify your hair in a milking fashion, and remove the product with your fingers. Rinse thoroughly. Remember to rub your scalp while rinsing (it helps in proper and thorough removal of product). For extra conditioning, apply the conditioner, keep for 2 minutes, and rinse.

Use normal to cool water for the final rinse. It helps seal the cuticle.

Apply a spray conditioner/serum/leave-in cream.

Dry your locks and style! (IANS)

