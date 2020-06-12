Friday, June 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here are Some Measures to Keep You Safe this Monsoon
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here are Some Measures to Keep You Safe this Monsoon

Bring in some lifestyle changes for a healthy monsoon this season

0
Monsoon
Here are a few preventive and hygiene measures which can help you keep yourself safe during this season. Pixabay

The onset of monsoons brings much relief, but with rain showers comes the risk of infections and ill-health. The risk of being exposed to multiple viruses, bacteria, parasites and other infections is two times higher during the monsoon than in any other season.

The high moisture content in the air and water accumulation enables harmful microorganisms to thrive, leading to a number of health- related ailments. Usually the common monsoon diseases remain undetected until there is a major symptom or a big impact on the health of a person. Early diagnosis and a few preventive and hygiene measures can keep you stay safe during this season.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Strengthen your immunity

A person with a weak immune system gets infected easily. Have a balanced diet including fruits, vegetables and cereals. Drinking green tea can also help in strengthening your immunity. Monsoon is the perfect time for pathogens to thrive. This time of the year cases of viral fevers, bacterial, and other parasitic infections are rampant. A strong immune system guards our body against harmful infections and bacteria. The best way of strengthening immunity is by increasing intake of foods rich in Vitamin C, leafy vegetables, proteins like sprouts and soya, Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi told IANSlife.

Monsoon
Boost your immunity by adding herbs and spices like ginger, turmeric, etc, in your diet. Pixabay

His dietary recommendations: Add foods rich in Vitamin C and fibres to your diet. Due to high humidity during the rainy season, the body takes a longer time for digestion, therefore, it’s best to have smaller meals rather than larger ones. To boost your immunity, include herbs and spices like ginger, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, holy basil, etc, in your diet. Loaded with essential nutrients and antioxidants, these are useful for your overall health and wellness. Foods rich in minerals and iron like pulses and cereals should be key components of your diet during rainy season. You can have well-cooked sprouts, soya beans, corns, ragi, etc, in generous quantities.

Maintain personal hygiene

Take good care of yourself. Keep your skin dry and maintain personal hygiene. Moisture or dampness attracts the growth of infections that in turn weakens the immunity system.

Stay hydrated

During monsoons people feel less thirsty and hence this reduces their intake of water. However, the body needs the optimum intake of water, irrespective of the season. It’s imperative to drink lots of purified water to curtail the risk of stomach-related ailments. You can also swap your morning cup of tea with herbal teas like ginger tea, chamomile tea, etc, which act as good immunity boosters.

Monsoon
Monsoon brings with it ailments like Malaria, Dengue, etc. Pixabay

Also Read: PETA Writes to UP Govt Over Ban of Online Trade of Pets

Avoid having street food

Fruit and vegetables that are cut and sold on the roadsides should be strictly avoided. The road is usually filled with potholes full of water and mud. These form perfect incubators for various kinds of harmful microorganisms. Food items that are left exposed in the open air at the roadsides are likely become dwelling places for harmful infective organisms.

“Monsoon brings with it common infections like cold, viral infections, Gastritis, and other ailments like Hepatitis, Malaria, Dengue, Leptospirosis, Influenza, Typhoid etc. Since the humidity is high, microbial growth increases and so does the risk of infection. Most of these infections are food and water borne. Since children are carefree when they venture out, they are at greater risk of these food and water borne infections. Also, children and the elderly may have a weaker immune system, and thus their susceptibility to these infections also increases,” adds Minal Shah, Senior Nutrition Therapist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

For a healthy monsoon, do not compromise on two essentials – adequate sleep and a regular exercise regimen. (IANS)

Previous articlePETA Writes to UP Govt Over Ban of Online Trade of Pets
Next articleEarly Covid Testing May Produce “False Negative” Results: Researchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more
Entertainment

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more
Lead Story

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,007FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

All Professional Sport Competitions to Resume in Italy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Thursday night that all professional sport competition in Italy will resume starting Friday -- but without fans attending,...
Read more

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Worst Global Recession in 60 Years: OECD

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
A leading global economic group said Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century, and things could get...
Read more

US to Conduct First Widespread COVID-19 Vaccine Tests in July

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A U.S. biotechnology company says it will make the first widespread tests of a possible coronavirus vaccine next month. Moderna is working with the U.S....
Read more

COVID-19 Could Push Millions of Children into Forced Labor: Warn UN Agencies

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lisa Schlein A joint report by the International Labor Organization and U.N. Children’s Fund warns that millions of children are likely to be pushed...
Read more

7 Pro Tips for Running a Successful Mobile Catering Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile catering is growing popular by the day. There are well over 20,000 such businesses in the US currently, with a 6.8% growth rate...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,007FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada