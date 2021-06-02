Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Medical AI Shortcut May Cause Complication: Reports
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Medical AI Shortcut May Cause Complication: Reports

The models ignored clinically significant indicators and relied instead on characteristics such as text markers or patient positioning that were specific to each dataset to predict whether someone had Covid-19

0
AI
Artificial Intelligence (AI) models like humans tend to look for shortcuts. Pixabay

Artificial Intelligence (AI) models like humans tend to look for shortcuts. In the case of AI-assisted disease detection, these shortcuts could lead to diagnostic errors if deployed in clinical settings, warn researchers.

A team from the University of Washington in the US, examined multiple models recently put forward as potential tools for accurately detecting Covid-19 from chest radiography, otherwise known as chest X-rays.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence, showed that rather than learning genuine medical pathology, these models rely instead on shortcut learning to draw spurious associations between medically irrelevant factors and disease status.

AIArtificial Intelligence (AI) models like humans tend to look for shortcuts.

As a result, the models ignored clinically significant indicators and relied instead on characteristics such as text markers or patient positioning that were specific to each dataset to predict whether someone had Covid-1

“A physician would generally expect a finding of Covid-19 from an X-ray to be based on specific patterns in the image that reflect disease processes,” said co-lead author Alex DeGrave, from UW’s Medical Scientist Training Program. “But rather than relying on those patterns, a system using shortcut learning might, for example, judge that someone is elderly and thus infer that they are more likely to have the disease because it is more common in older patients.

ALSO READ- Artificial Intelligence And The Future Of Power – 5 Battlegrounds

“The shortcut is not wrong, but the association is unexpected and not transparent. And that could lead to an inappropriate diagnosis,” DeGrave said. Shortcut learning is less robust than genuine medical pathology and usually means the model will not generalize well outside of the original setting, the researchers said.

Combining lack of robustness with the typical opacity of AI decision-making can make these AI models prone to a condition known as “worst-case confounding,” owing to the lack of training data available for such a new disease. This scenario increased the likelihood that the models would rely on shortcuts rather than learning the underlying pathology of the disease from the training data, the researchers noted. (IANS/AD)

Previous articleYogi And Ramdev To Be Part Of Chaudhary Charan Singh University Curriculum
Next articleChina vs USA: Warning Of Defeat If The Two Superpowers Go To War

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

China vs USA: Warning Of Defeat If The Two Superpowers Go To War

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to reports, China recently warned the United States that it will face defeat if the two superpowers go to war. This warning is...
Read more
India

Yogi And Ramdev To Be Part Of Chaudhary Charan Singh University Curriculum

NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and yoga guru Ramdev will now be part of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University curriculum. University officials said that...
Read more
Health & Fitness

According To Reports, “Nestle’s Indicates 60% Of Its Food Are Unhealthy”

NewsGram Desk - 0
The world largest food company, Nestle, has acknowledged that more than 60 percent of its mainstream food and drinks products do not meet a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

China vs USA: Warning Of Defeat If The Two Superpowers Go To War

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
According to reports, China recently warned the United States that it will face defeat if the two superpowers go to war. This warning is...
Read more

Medical AI Shortcut May Cause Complication: Reports

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Artificial Intelligence (AI) models like humans tend to look for shortcuts. In the case of AI-assisted disease detection, these shortcuts could lead to diagnostic...
Read more

Yogi And Ramdev To Be Part Of Chaudhary Charan Singh University Curriculum

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and yoga guru Ramdev will now be part of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University curriculum. University officials said that...
Read more

According To Reports, “Nestle’s Indicates 60% Of Its Food Are Unhealthy”

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The world largest food company, Nestle, has acknowledged that more than 60 percent of its mainstream food and drinks products do not meet a...
Read more

Top 5 Tips For Choosing And Installing Roof Rack On Your Car

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rebecca Cars are beautiful innovations that have changed the way we commute from one place to another. It has allowed us to move from...
Read more

Chicken Nuggets: Who Invented Them?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Chicken nuggets are one of today's most popular fast foods and are available at almost every fast-food restaurant worldwide. But who is...
Read more

The Power Of Silence In Your Spiritual Growth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Mauna is a Sanskrit term that translates to "quiet." Its meaning has various elaborations and can be practiced with varying degrees of...
Read more

What Are Economic Indicators And How To Use Them Properly In Forex Trading ?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alberto Giusti Like the stock market, forex trading also depends on fundamental and technical analysis. In technical analysis the statistical data from trading activities...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada