Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Meditation Can Help Healthcare Professionals Repress Loneliness: Research
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Meditation Can Help Healthcare Professionals Repress Loneliness: Research

Heartfulness is a Raja Yoga system of meditation, which is also known as 'Sahaj Marg', or the natural path

0
Meditation
Heartfulness Meditation is a simple heart-based meditation system aimed at attaining a balanced state of mind. Pixabay

Unprecedented work pressures and social isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic may worsen loneliness and sleep problems in healthcare professionals but a recent study has shown that Heartfulness Meditation can help fight loneliness and improve sleep. The study was conducted by Jayaram Thimmapuram, Robert Pargament, Theodore Bell, and Holly Schurk of the WellSpan Hospital, Department of Internal Medicine, York, PA; and Divya K. Madhusudhan of the Harvard Medical School, Department of Graduate Medical Education, Boston, MA.

Dr. Jayaram Thimmapuram Academic Hospitalist, Internal Medicine, WellSpan York Hospital, York, USA said that it is one of the first attempts to assess loneliness and sleep problems among physicians and advance practice providers during the Covid-19 pandemic in the US. He claimed that an improvement of sleep and loneliness was noted with the practice of Heartfulness meditation.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

 

Heartfulness Meditation is a simple heart-based meditation system aimed at attaining a balanced state of mind. A prior study assessing the benefits of Heartfulness meditation practice on resident physicians, nurses, and faculty physicians demonstrated improved burnout and emotional wellness along with increased telomere length in a younger subset of the population. In patients with chronic insomnia, this practice was associated with favorable outcomes

Out of 1,535 eligible participants who were surveyed, 155 enrolled in the study. Participants were randomly assigned to intervention or control groups based on a prior study conducted for physicians and advanced practice providers within the same organization.

Meditation
He claimed that an improvement of sleep and loneliness was noted with the practice of Heartfulness meditation. Pixabay

The study highlights the significant burden of loneliness and sleeps problems among physicians and advanced practice providers during Covid-19 with one in two participants feeling lonely and more than nine out of 10 having sleep problems. Interestingly, younger participants aged 30 and under had higher loneliness and sleep problems.

Further, as compared to a study conducted in 2018 using a 3-point loneliness questionnaire that showed a prevalence of loneliness in physicians at 43 percent, the current study reported a higher prevalence among physicians at 47.8 percent. Although it is difficult to ascribe any of the results to the Covid-19 pandemic, an increase in loneliness prevalence was notable.

Heartfulness intervention resulted in greater improvements in sleep quality and perception of loneliness when compared with the control group. The findings of this study are consistent with the conclusion of other studies reporting mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) programs and other meditation practices for loneliness and sleep to have demonstrated favorable outcomes.

ALSO READ: Referee Rowan Arumughan: Meditation Plays Crucial Role In My Pre-Match Routine

This study adds to the body of literature supporting the benefits of Heartfulness practice as reported by some of the previous studies utilizing Heartfulness meditation where changes have been noted in heart rate variability, electroencephalography in adults, and improved emotional well-being in school-age children.

Heartfulness is a Raja Yoga system of meditation, which is also known as ‘Sahaj Marg’, or the natural path. It originated at the turn of the 20th century and was formalized with the founding of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India. With several million practitioners worldwide, Heartfulness meditation is a set of practices for self-development that help us find inner calm and stillness in our fast-paced world. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleThe British Variant Is 45% More Contagious Than Original Virus: Study
Next articleMultivitamins, Omega-3, Probiotics May Cut Risk Of Covid: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

A Vaccine To Prevent Opioid Addiction Underway

NewsGram Desk - 0
The time spent alone and in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in opioid overdoses. Now scientists are planning for...
Read more
Education

54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning...
Read more
Lead Story

Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that we're halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we'll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Vaccine To Prevent Opioid Addiction Underway

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The time spent alone and in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in opioid overdoses. Now scientists are planning for...
Read more

54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning...
Read more

Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that we're halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we'll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and...
Read more

Useful Skincare Tips For Summer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Your skin starts to show signs like clogged pores, acne, tan, and greasiness in summer. We can't blame it on the sun, but we...
Read more

A Whale Chorus Shows How Climate Change Could Affect Migration

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Eerie wails, explosive trumpets, and ghostly moans. The sounds from the underwater recorders had a story to tell, even without a single intelligible word:...
Read more

4 Essential Products To Have At Home During Covid-19 Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The rise of the second wave of Covid-19 has begun. It's imperative to take some major precautions and stay safe and eat healthily. Wonderchef...
Read more

IIIT-H Creates An Exclusive E-Bike Charging Solution

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) have designed a unique charging solution for e-scooters. Dr. Aftab Hussain, who heads the Processes,...
Read more

Here’s How Modernization Is Destroying Sri Krishna Land

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The construction frenzy being witnessed all over the Braj Mandal (Sri Krishna-Radha Land) that annually draws millions of devout 'bhakts' and pilgrims, is destroying...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada