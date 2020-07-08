Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Meditation Increases Immunity, says Research
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Meditation Increases Immunity, says Research

Meditation helps boost immunity

0
Meditation helps boost immunity
This results in increased susceptibility to infections, increased risk of cancer, a tendency to develop an allergy, increased gastrointestinal problems, and an increased risk of autoimmune disorders. Pixabay

Heartfulness meditation improves immunity against infections and cancer and is an effective adjunct in the treatment of several autoimmune disorders, a study said.

In the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic, with no vaccines available, it has been advocated strongly by medical and other research fraternities that the fundamental defense against the virus is to have strong immunity.

Follow us on Twitter for more news updates from us!!

In an article published in the International Journal of Recent Scientific Research, authors Raja Amarnath, Director, Critical Care Services, Sree Balaji Medical College, Chennai, Natwar Sharma, Pediatrics in-charge, Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, Prasanthi J., Diabetologist, Chennai, Sugirtha Jenitha, Critical Care, Sree Balaji Medical College, Chitra Rajan, Consultant, Environmental Sustainability, IIT Chennai, and Subbulakshmi Balasubramanian, RRT, Michigan, USA, have drawn a comparison between stress and immunity.

According to the authors, when stress becomes chronic, many organ systems in the body get affected. Persistent stress results in excessive levels of cortisol and other corticosteroids circulating in the blood for a longer period that produces irregularities in the immune responses.

Amidst Coronavirus has been advocated strongly by medical and other research fraternities that the fundamental defense against the virus is to have strong immunity and meditation is a great source for it. Pixabay

This results in increased susceptibility to infections, increased risk of cancer, a tendency to develop an allergy, increased gastrointestinal problems, and an increased risk of autoimmune disorders. Chronic stress also leads to anxiety, depression, sleep deprivation, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome.

The authors say that managing stress through relaxation techniques, meditation, yoga, positive thinking, and molding a healthy lifestyle can dramatically improve mood and strengthen the immune system.

They cited studies that revealed that the relaxation produced after meditation reduces the levels of IL-6, a proinflammatory cytokine produced by T cells, that plays a major role in the pathophysiology of several autoimmune diseases, different types of cancers and Alzheimer’s disease.

Regular practice of Heartfulness Meditation can aid in stress reduction and general well-being. Shifting the autonomic balance towards parasympathetic from sympathetic and reducing the secretion of stress hormones are the key reasons.

The authors say that managing stress through relaxation techniques, meditation, yoga, positive thinking, and molding a healthy lifestyle can dramatically improve mood and strengthen the immune system. Pixabay

Relaxation response produced by meditation reduces metabolic rate, reduces breathing and heart rate (HR), lowers blood pressure, brings cortisol and lactate levels down, and elevates blood flow to the key internal organs.

Modified Raja Yoga systems like Heartfulness Meditation, which is simple and practiced by the majority of spiritual seekers around the world for the last several decades, needs to be explored much deeper through large and controlled trials.

Also Read: Hiring Activity in India Increases 33% in June: Naukri.com

“Meditation should be made an integral part of life. It acts as a silent regulator for all systems in our being — physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual — to function in harmony. The impact of this is the ability of the body and mind to respond to internal and external stress with extreme effectiveness. Scientific backing forms the core of the offerings at Heartfulness,” said Kamlesh Patel, a guide of Heartfulness.

“The recent study that shows Heartfulness Meditation helps in improving immunity should be motivating for many to embrace the practice, to help deal with situations like we are facing now as well as to strengthen oneself internally for the future challenges,” he added. (IANS)

Previous articleHere Are Some Precautions to Take While Dining Out Amid Pandemic
Next articleSmartphones not a Barrier to Parenting: Research

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Foods that will Help Improve Your Sleep

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a strong correlation between sleep quality and dietary patterns. High intake of confectionary and noodles was associated with poor sleep quality, whereas...
Read more
Lead Story

Here’s How Remdesivir Can Save Lives in Nations with Lower Hospital Capacity

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid news that the US has bought up virtually the entire global supply of remdesivir, a new study outlines how the drug could save...
Read more
India

Instagram brings TikTok-like Feature to India

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the ban on TikTok creating a huge vacuum for the 15-second videos in the Indian Internet space, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Foods that will Help Improve Your Sleep

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a strong correlation between sleep quality and dietary patterns. High intake of confectionary and noodles was associated with poor sleep quality, whereas...
Read more

Here’s How Remdesivir Can Save Lives in Nations with Lower Hospital Capacity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid news that the US has bought up virtually the entire global supply of remdesivir, a new study outlines how the drug could save...
Read more

Instagram brings TikTok-like Feature to India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With the ban on TikTok creating a huge vacuum for the 15-second videos in the Indian Internet space, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced the...
Read more

Smartphones not a Barrier to Parenting: Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents may worry that spending time on their smartphones has a negative impact on their relationships with their children, however, a new study found...
Read more

Meditation Increases Immunity, says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heartfulness meditation improves immunity against infections and cancer and is an effective adjunct in the treatment of several autoimmune disorders, a study said. In the...
Read more

Here Are Some Precautions to Take While Dining Out Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is some risk, but health officials say there are precautions you can take to minimize the chances you'll be exposed to the virus. Ordering...
Read more

High BP Medications May Also Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that medications commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure may also reduce patients' colorectal cancer risk. Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE-i)...
Read more

Toronto Film Festival Invites Priyanka Chopra, Anurag Kashyap to be Ambassadors

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Priyanka Chopra and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are among global celebrities who have been invited to be ambassadors of the 45th Toronto International Film...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada