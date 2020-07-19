Sunday, July 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Men 32% More Likely to Report Low Sexual Desire Than a Decade...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Men 32% More Likely to Report Low Sexual Desire Than a Decade Ago: Study

A recent research shows sexual desire complaints have lowered by 32% in men

0
Low sexual desire complaints by men up 32% in a decade
Men are now 32% more likely to report low sexual desire. Pixabay

Men are now 32 per cent more likely to report low sexual desire than a decade ago, suggests new research that detected a change in why men seek help for sexual problems.

The research showed that while fewer men are now complaining about erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, more men, especially younger men, are complaining about low sexual desire and curvature of the penis, known as Peyronie’s disease.

“Over a 10 year period we have seen a real change in what concerns men when they attend sexual health clinics,” said research leader Paolo Capogrosso of San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“This is probably driven by greater openness, and men now accepting that many sexual problems can be treated, rather than being something they don’t want to talk about,” Capogrosso said while presenting the work at the European Association of Urology (virtual) Congress being held from July 17-19.

Low sexual desire complaints by men up 32% in a decade
Younger men are complaining about low sexual desire. Pixabay

The success of erectile dysfunction treatments such as Viagra and Cialis, and the availability of new treatments, means that men facing sexual problems now have treatments for sexual problems which were not available a generation ago.

The new research, published in the International Journal of Impotence Research, looked into why men come to sexual health clinics, and how this has changed over a 10-year period.

For the study, the scientists questioned 3,244 male visitors to the San Raffaele Hospital Sexual Health Clinic in Milan over a 10 year period, and classified the main reason for the visit.

They found that the number of patients visiting with erectile dysfunction problems increased from 2009 to 2013, then started to decrease.

There were comparatively few patients complaining of low sex drive or Peyronie’s disease in 2009, but complaints about both of these conditions grew from 2009 to the end of the study.

In 2019, men were around 30 per cent more likely to report Peyronie’s disease than in 2009, and around 32 per cent more likely to report low sexual desire.

The number of men complaining of premature ejaculation dropped by around six per cent over the 10-year period.

Low sexual desire complaints by men up 32% in a decade
In 2019, men were around 30% more likely to report Peyronie’s disease than in 2009. Pixabay

Also Read: Facebook to Launch New Section to Debunk Corona Myths

The average age of first attendance at the clinic also dropped, from a mean of 61 to 53 years.

“We need to be clear about what these figures mean. They do not indicate any change in the prevalence of these conditions, what they show is why men came to the clinic. In other words, it shows what they are concerned about,” Capogrosso informed.

While these are results from a single centre, awareness about conditions such as Peyronie’s disease is increasing in the US and elsewhere, Capogrosso said. (IANS)

Previous articleAIIMS Set to Begin Covid-19 Vaccine Human Trial
Next articleNamit Das Confesses his Primary Aim of Becoming a Musician

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

5 Tips to Help Clean Your House During The Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us dread the process of cleaning our house. But it is very important to keep our living space clean and hygienic, especially...
Read more
Lead Story

The ‘Silver’ lining to fighting the pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Silver is a well-documented anti-microbial that is known to kill bacteria, germs, and viruses. It has consistently been used to restrict the spread of...
Read more
India

Ram Temple to be 161 feet Tall With 5 Domes

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust during a meeting has decided that the proposed Ram temple here in Uttar Pradesh would have a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Tips to Help Clean Your House During The Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us dread the process of cleaning our house. But it is very important to keep our living space clean and hygienic, especially...
Read more

The ‘Silver’ lining to fighting the pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Silver is a well-documented anti-microbial that is known to kill bacteria, germs, and viruses. It has consistently been used to restrict the spread of...
Read more

Ram Temple to be 161 feet Tall With 5 Domes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust during a meeting has decided that the proposed Ram temple here in Uttar Pradesh would have a...
Read more

Dubai-Based Indian Girl Smashes World Record for Yoga

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
A Dubai-based Indian girl has smashed a world record for doing a hundred yoga poses in a small box within three minutes, the media...
Read more

Namit Das Confesses his Primary Aim of Becoming a Musician

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Namit Das confesses his primary aim was to be a musician and he never started off with the dream to be an actor. "When...
Read more

Men 32% More Likely to Report Low Sexual Desire Than a Decade Ago: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Men are now 32 per cent more likely to report low sexual desire than a decade ago, suggests new research that detected a change...
Read more

AIIMS Set to Begin Covid-19 Vaccine Human Trial

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major development, AIIMS Delhi will begin human trials of India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from next week on 100 healthy volunteers...
Read more

“Joker” is the most complained about film of 2019 in UK: BBFC

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Joaquin Phoenixs Oscar-winning starrer "Joker" is the most complained about film of 2019 in the United Kingdom. This was revealed by British Board of Film...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada